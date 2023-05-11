Biden Gets Slapped with Lawsuit by Red State After Terrifying Docs Released by Border Patrol

The state of Florida filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration over its plans to release migrants into the U.S. without court dates.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody alleged the policy is unlawful, as it is similar to a policy known as “Parole + ATD” that was previously halted by a federal judge, and is seeking a temporary restraining order, according to the lawsuit.

The policy in question, known as “parole with conditions,” is part of the Biden administration’s plan to mitigate a surge in illegal migrants after the end of Title 42 on the evening of May 11.

The new instructions will allow border agents to release illegal immigrants under “parole with conditions,” meaning they are required to schedule a court date with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the memo that the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively obtained.

EXCLUSIVE: Here Are The Docs Instructing Border Patrol To Release Waves Of Migrants Into The Country @DailyCaller https://t.co/g45h8BFc0x pic.twitter.com/pbLfc1iGUC — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 11, 2023

“If the allegations in the complaint and motion are true, then it appears that DHS is preparing to flout the Court’s order in Florida v. United States, — F. Supp. 3d –, 2023 WL 2399883 (N.D. Fla. Mar. 8, 2023), by implementing a new “parole” policy that, based on the DHS spokesperson’s description of the policy, sounds virtually identical to the Parole+ATD [Alternatives to Detention] policy the Court vacated in Florida,” the lawsuit states.

