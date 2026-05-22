Florida Teacher Charged After Allegedly Ordering Student to Hit Classmate for Talking Too Much

A Florida teacher is facing a child abuse charge after she told a middle school student to slap another student in her class who would not stop talking.

Judith Clark, 64, a teacher at Lee Middle School in Manatee County, told a student to stop talking during a May 13 class, according to WTVT-TV.

The student did not do as ordered. Clark then asked the students if any of them wanted to slap him.

There were no takers.

A Manatee County middle school teacher was arrested after deputies said she told a student to slap a classmate who was talking. https://t.co/P7UoDvLfgZ — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) May 20, 2026

The scenario repeated itself as the student began talking and the teacher asked for a volunteer to slap him.

This time, after getting no response, the teacher ordered the students to close the blinds on the classroom window.

Another student was then ordered to slap the talkative student.

The student did as he was told and gently hit the student with his open hand.

The 12-year-old told deputies he was afraid to disobey the teacher, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy will not face charges.

“Based on numerous interviews and the consistency of witness statements, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Clark. She was arrested without incident and booked into the Manatee County Jail on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“It’s unfortunate that she used her position of authority to intimidate students in this classroom to carry out this act against another child,” Randy Warren of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WWSB-TV.

School administrators said Clark was yanked from teaching once they learned of the incident, according to WTVT.

Manatee County School District said, “This incident is deeply concerning and does not reflect the standards or expectations we have for our employees. This arrest follows a collaborative investigation involving the School District, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and Child Protective Services. The District contacted the Department of Children and Families after receiving information on May 14, 2026.”

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We are committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for all students, and the actions described in this case are not aligned with that commitment we uphold in our schools,” it added.

“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners, take all appropriate steps to ensure accountability, and keep our school community informed,” the statement continued.

The school indicated Clark was also already on her way out.

“The individual began employment with the School District in 2019 and worked at Lee Middle School during that time. She was non-renewed on April 8, 2026, with the last scheduled day of employment on May 29, 2026,” the statement said.

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