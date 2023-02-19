Parler Share
Commentary

Florida Teacher Fired After Desperate Attempt to Smear DeSantis Backfires

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 19, 2023 at 3:11pm
Parler Share

A teacher in Florida lost his job after posting a video accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of removing scores of random books from school library shelves.

Brian Covey, a substitute teacher at Mandarin Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida, has been fired from his teaching position, according to First Coast News.

Covey originally posted the false narrative about Florida school books on Jan. 27, with the claim that they removed “every single book” from his classroom.

Trending:
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Lands Himself in Hot Water for Tweet About Biden: 'You Should Be Fired!'

But on Thursday, he was let go from the school.

“Got the ‘your services are no longer needed’ call,” Covey tweeted on Thursday. “Kinda crazy to be gaslit by the school board when their directive to remove classroom libraries is posted online. So if anyone knows of a financial planning & analysis job in Jax I would appreciate the heads up.”

Should Covey be allowed to teach again?

The Duval County Public Schools gave the media a statement saying that he was released for misrepresenting the facts.

“In discussion between the district and ESS regarding this individual’s misrepresentation of the books available to students in the school’s library and the disruption this misrepresentation has caused, it was determined that he had violated social media and cell phone policies of his employer. Therefore, ESS determined these policy violations made it necessary to part ways with this individual,” the school wrote.

The situation arose over the new directives from the state to make sure the books that kids are not exposed to inappropriate content surreptitiously placed in schools by radical left-wing activists.

It is true that the state’s schools were asked to “err on the side of caution” and to begin the effort to evaluate their books. Duval County school officials did note that the evaluation had been underway, but officials added that the teacher’s social media posts were false.

“We did direct teachers to temporarily reduce their classroom library collections to titles that were previously approved while waiting for media specialists to curate a more expansive list of approved titles,” DCPS Superintendent Diana Greene said in a statement, according to First Coast News. “However, at no time should a classroom have been without reading resources.”

Related:
Watch a Complete Fraud Reveal Herself: MSNBC Host Creates Fake DeSantis Slavery Comment Out of Thin Air

It seems logical that if a review of books is being undertaken, they would necessarily have to be removed from shelves to be reviewed. It isn’t as if all books are being banned, but one has to start somewhere to literally review the millions of books spread across the state’s schools.

Covey is lucky that he didn’t face other consequences. According to the Washington Post, those who knowingly violate the new rules can be charged with a third-degree felony ($5,000 fine and up to five years in jail) for exposing students to inappropriate items that the Florida Department of Education has deemed “harmful to minors.”

A Florida Department of Education document notes that the targeted books are those that “predominantly appeal to a prurient, shameful, or morbid interest,” and are “patently offensive” “without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”

DeSantis also blasted the teacher’s false video.

“That video, that was a fake narrative, that was not true,” the governor said on Tuesday according to the Orlando Sentinel. “What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to act like somehow we don’t want books.”

The governor is right. The left-wing teacher was trying to make it look like Republicans in general and DeSantis in particular are wholly against all books for kids. It is a ridiculous lie, but an important narrative for the left who hopes to use it to destroy DeSantis ahead of his possible run for president in 2024.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Chiefs Fans Not Happy with How Team Celebrated Super Bowl Win: 'I Am Ashamed'
Chris Cuomo Tries to Clarify What He Meant by 'I Was Going to Kill Everybody' and It Goes Terribly Wrong
Florida Teacher Fired After Desperate Attempt to Smear DeSantis Backfires
Tiger Woods Reveals Reason He Handed Player Tampon During Golf Tournament
Feminists Furious Over 'Gift' Tiger Woods Handed to Justin Thomas After Outdriving Him
See more...

Conversation