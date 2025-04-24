Florida Teams Up with Trump Admin to Hit Illegal Aliens with Unprecedented 'Operation Tidal Wave'

In a bold and unprecedented move, Florida has partnered with the Department of Homeland Security to launch “Operation Tidal Wave,” a first-of-its-kind immigration enforcement effort targeting undocumented immigrants.

The operation, which began this week and is set to continue through Saturday, marks a significant escalation in federal and state collaboration to address illegal immigration.

According to documents obtained by the Miami Herald, Operation Tidal Wave is focused on detaining approximately 800 undocumented immigrants with final deportation orders across Florida. The operation spans multiple regions, including Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as cities like Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Stuart, Tallahassee, and Fort Myers.

This large-scale sting involves over 230 state and local law enforcement agencies, more than any other state, highlighting Florida’s pivotal role in this initiative.

The administration of President Donald Trump has made it clear that cracking down on illegal immigration is a top priority. Under the leadership of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the federal government is pulling out all stops to enforce immigration laws.

Operation Tidal Wave is seen as a model for how state and federal authorities can work together to execute the administration’s aggressive deportation agenda.

Florida’s involvement in this operation underscores its willingness to align with the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has been vocal about supporting federal efforts to identify and deport undocumented immigrants, emphasizing that state resources will be used to enforce immigration laws. This partnership reflects a broader trend of states stepping up to assist in federal immigration enforcement.

The DHS, under Noem’s direction, has been implementing a series of measures to streamline and accelerate deportations. One key initiative is the overhaul of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program, as noted by Fox News, a federal immigration database established in 1987.

The revamped SAVE program allows local law enforcement and government agencies to quickly access immigration records, integrate criminal records, and eliminate fees for database searches to make the process more efficient.

Operation Tidal Wave is not just about numbers; it’s about sending a message. The Trump administration has repeatedly stated that illegal immigration undermines national security and public safety.

By targeting individuals with final deportation orders, particularly those identified as “criminal individuals or immigration violators,” the operation aims to prioritize the removal of those deemed a threat to communities.

The collaboration between Florida and DHS has been described as a glimpse into how state law enforcement will play a critical role in Trump’s mass-deportation efforts.

Officers involved in Operation Tidal Wave are authorized to question, arrest, and detain suspects, marking a significant expansion of local police powers in immigration enforcement.

Of note, Kristi Noem’s leadership at DHS has been central to these efforts. Since taking office, she has overseen several high-profile operations.

That all being said, the legal landscape surrounding these deportation efforts remains complex. Federal court rulings have occasionally slowed Trump’s plans, with defiant judges citing due process concerns.

However, a recent Supreme Court decision allowing the use of the Alien Enemies Act for certain deportations has bolstered the administration’s authority, potentially paving the way for operations like Tidal Wave to expand.

