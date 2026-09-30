A Florida mom was arrested this week after police said she left her four children home alone while she went on a three-day cruise to the Caribbean.

Nathalie Belizaire, 29, of North Miami Beach, faces four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, according to WTVJ-TV.

The children included a newborn infant and a 2-year-old child, police told the outlet and others.

The criminal case against Belizaire began after the infant’s father saw a social media post showing what appeared to be a cruise ticket purchase, according to the local outlet.

Belizaire told him she planned to leave the children with their great-grandmother, police said.

But on Saturday night, the worried father reportedly went to Belizaire’s apartment and saw a television on through a window.

He also heard children inside and called the police, according to an arrest report on Belizaire.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and forced their way into the residence to conduct a welfare check on the kids.

All four children were found inside without an adult and huddled together in a bathroom when officers eventually entered, according to WTVJ.

Police later spoke with the great-grandmother, who said Belizaire never brought the children to her home.

Belizaire’s brother also told police she texted him Saturday evening and instructed him to check on the children, according to the report.

Police said they tried several times to contact Belizaire but that they were not able to get in contact with her.

Investigators determined Belizaire had purchased a three-day ticket aboard the Carnival Conquest cruise liner, which was bound for the Bahamas.

Police alleged Belizaire left all four children inside the residence while she enjoyed herself on the cruise.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were waiting for her when the ship docked in Florida Monday.

Belizaire was later released into the custody of the North Miami Beach Police Department, according to People magazine.

A judge set bond for her at $10,000 and ordered her to stay away from her children, who were placed in foster care.

Mother sobs in court after leaving her four children at home alone, including an infant, so she could go on a Carnival cruise. 29-year-old Nathalie Belizaire was arrested for leaving her children at home so she could go on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas. Police say they… pic.twitter.com/ypQ4C9sk3C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2026

She was released from custody Tuesday evening after paying the bond.

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