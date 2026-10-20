A Florida woman who went berserk in January while trying to disrupt an immigration enforcement operation has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Jennifer Susan Cruz attacked a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, as well as agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, and damaged a vehicle in the process, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

“This woman thought she could get away with viciously assaulting federal law enforcement officers who were in the middle of arresting illegal aliens,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“Let this be a warning to anyone out there who thinks they have a right to interfere with immigration enforcement and attack our officers: don’t even think about it. We will arrest you, and you will face the consequences,” he added.

This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville. Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face. But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer. https://t.co/vw28UPJ9Kn — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 15, 2026

Homeland Security Investigations Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Hemker said that “assaulting law enforcement officers who are carrying out their lawful duties is intolerable.”

U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe remarked that “by refusing to comply with lawful commands and assaulting officers during a law enforcement operation, the defendant in this case caused physical harm to officers and placed the public at risk.”

According to a Department of Justice news release, the incident began when Cruz started filming a traffic stop that led immigration agents to detain two illegal immigrants.

A Florida state trooper chided Cruz for using her cell phone while driving.

The release said Cruz spewed “unsolicited and inflammatory statements, asking whether the trooper supported the ‘Nazis,’” clarifying that she was referring to ICE agents.

The trooper asked Cruz for her driver’s license. She replied that she did not have it with her, but said a photo of it was on her phone. The trooper learned Cruz’s license had been suspended in June 2025.

The trooper called a tow truck on the grounds that he could not allow Cruz to illegally operate her vehicle.

Cruz drove off, but she was boxed in by law enforcement vehicles. She was ordered to get out of the vehicle and surrender her keys.

🔥🚨BREAKING: New footage released of Left-Wing Lunitic in Jacksonville, Florida, Jeniffer Cruz, who punched a State Trooper during an Immigration Enforcement Operation. The video shows Jennifer Cruz kicking officers as she was put into a squad car after being arrested. A taser was used on her. It’s incredible to see the sheer brain-rot of the left. 📸 @Julio_Rosas11 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 15, 2026

Cruz exited the vehicle, but instead of handing over the keys, she told troopers she was “ready to go,” meaning she was ready to fight. She punched a trooper in the face when he sought to take her keys.

“Cruz resisted arrest, including attempting to strike and kick the officers,” the release described.

Do you believe the sentence of 15 months in prison for Jennifer Cruz is appropriate? Yes, it sets a precedent No, it's too lenient Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it sets a precedent 18% (6 votes) No, it's too lenient 82% (27 votes)

“As Cruz continued to struggle, officers carried her to an FHP patrol vehicle. While they were taking her to the vehicle, she attempted to kick the trooper whom she had punched.”

“As officers were attempting to place Cruz inside the vehicle, she kicked at an ICE officer, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent, and the trooper who had conducted the traffic stop. She struck the CBP agent and the ICE officer, whose left hand was injured,” the release added.

“During the attempt to place Cruz in the patrol vehicle, the trooper deployed his taser, which did not subdue her. Officers eventually secured Cruz in the patrol vehicle, but she continued kicking at the vehicle’s windows, roof, and in-car camera,” the release noted.

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