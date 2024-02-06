Florida Woman Steals Deputy's Car and Drives Into Oncoming Traffic, Causing Deadly Crash: Video

A Florida woman stole a police car on Thursday and ended up killing herself and two senior citizens in a crash, according to an irate local sheriff who fumed about her actions during a news conference.

The New York Post identified the woman as 33-year-old Kendra Boone, who was reported to police after allegedly trying to steal a woman’s car keys in a parking lot in the community of Silver Springs.

When a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, Boone stole his vehicle by sneaking in through the passenger window.

Body camera footage shows the deputy opening the driver’s side door and attempting to remove her from the vehicle.

“Stop! Stop! Stop!” he shouted before Boone took off.



Other deputies pursued the woman down a highway. She was traveling “well over 100 mph,” police said.

Tragically, 20 minutes into the chase, Boone drove into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on, killing herself and two occupants of the other vehicle — a 72-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.

A third occupant of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods ripped Boone and lenient prosecutors in a news conference on Friday, arguing that the woman should have been behind bars due to her extensive criminal past.

“If this person would have been in jail, I would not have two dead innocent people,” Woods said. “Her I don’t give a crap about.”

The sheriff showed reporters who were present a list of Boone’s alleged criminal actions. “This is her criminal history,” he said, holding up a rap sheet that reached the floor.

Woods said Boone had been charged with 13 felonies and nine misdemeanors. Only two of those charges led to convictions.

According to the Post, Boone was arrested in Marion County three times between 2020 and 2021 and had recently been released from prison after serving a two-year sentence.

Woods also said the deputy whose car was taken did “absolutely nothing wrong.”

He added that Boone was a threat to public safety the second she got behind the wheel of his deputy’s vehicle.

“What do citizens think when they see blue lights coming down the road? They think it’s a good person — not an a**hole like this,” he said.

