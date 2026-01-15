Share
"We don't put up with this nonsense," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, seen in a September photo, said in a social media post.
(Dominic Gwinn - AFP / Getty Images)

Florida's AG Dunks on Minnesota by Sharing Arrest Photo of Woman Accused of Hitting ICE Agent: 'We Don't Put Up with This'

 By Samuel Short  January 15, 2026 at 2:30pm
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier would like to remind everyone that Florida is not Minnesota.

He took the chance to do so on Thursday, when he posted an image via social media platform X of a woman being arrested after allegedly exiting her vehicle and punching a law enforcement officer.

“This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville,” Uthmeier wrote.

“Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face.

“But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer,” the AG wrote.

Even without mentioning Minnesota by name, the dig would have been obvious: Punch a police officer in the face in Florida, and you will be arrested, and state officials will condemn your behavior.

In a blue state, do the same thing while rioting and harassing ICE, and state officials will pull out all the stops to defend you.

Since the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good on Jan. 7 as she rammed an ICE agent with her car, Minnesota Democrats have essentially made a call to arms in defiance of ICE and the Trump administration.

Doing nothing to de-escalate the situation, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz commented before and after Good’s death that his state was fighting “a war” with the federal government.

Related:
Colbert Reminds Us Why He Was Canceled, Smears ICE Agents as 'Masked Goons' Who Are 'Victimizing' Minnesota

At a news conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tried to downplay the ICE officer’s injuries inflicted by Good, likening his being rammed with a car to closing a refrigerator door with his hip.

“The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door,” Frey said dismissively.

However, CBS News later reported the agent suffered internal bleeding to the torso from his injuries.

The beauty of Uthmeier’s message lies in its simplicity: Minnesota tolerates this nonsense, but Florida does not.

It’s not that state officials have an especially difficult job.

Stop encouraging defiance of federal officers.

Stop encouraging defiance of federal law.

Minnesota is so spectacularly bad at that, it makes Florida shine just for doing what they’re supposed to.

Samuel Short
Conversation