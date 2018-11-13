Corruption: Mike Huckabee Unloads on Florida’s Close Recount Numbers – ‘Not Accidental’

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee said close electoral numbers in Florida are “not accidental” and accused certain counties of perpetrating voter fraud.

“This is not just mere incompetence,” Huckabee said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

Huckabee said it’s not coincidence the problems happen in the same county.

“Because it continues to happen in the one county in Florida that is heavily Democratic — that has shown that it has incredible levels of corruption as we saw from even the fallout from the Parkland shooting and the sheriff’s office and the fact that elected officials in that county don’t even have the competence of some of the people who work for them,” he said.

Huckabee said it’s hard to believe anyone could be that incompetent and said the recent discovery of uncounted ballots is not a coincidence.

“This particular election official, Brenda Snipes, has been under fire before,” Huckabee said. “Everybody, I think, knew that the spotlight was going to be on Florida and on Broward County. And then to have this happen again. I mean, come on. This is not accidental.”

“If it is, then there is a level of incompetence that will make the history books. That’s why I think you just can’t keep saying, ‘Oh, the election’s over? Not yet. Broward County just found some ballots. And maybe they are in the trunk of a car.’ Heck, I’m in Nashville today. I think it’s very possible I could look under the bed I might find some Broward County ballots there. Who knows?”

Last week, the Republican National Committee pointed out 12 news stories — using its own headlines — where Snipes has “been outright incompetent and possibly criminal”:

1 — Illegally destroying ballots (Sun Sentinel, May 14, 2018)

2 — Absentee ballots that never arrived (Miami Herald, Nov. 6, 2018)

3 — Fellow Democrats accused her precinct of individual and systemic breakdowns that made it difficult for voters to cast regular ballots (Miami Herald, Nov. 4, 2014)

4 — Posted election results half an hour before polls closed – a very clear violation of election law. (Miami Herald, Nov. 2, 2018)

5 — Sued for leaving amendments off of ballots (Miami Herald, Oct. 20, 2016)

6 — Claiming to not have the money to notify voters when their absentee ballot expired (Sun Sentinel, Nov. 8, 2018)

7 — Having official staffers campaign on official time (Broward Beat, July 20, 2016)

8 — Problems printing mail ballots (Miami Herald, Nov. 2, 2018)

9 — Accusations of ballot stuffing (Heritage, Aug. 1, 2017)

10 — Voters receiving ballots with duplicate pages (Miami Herald, Nov. 2, 2018)

11 — Slow results and piles of ballots that cropped up way after Election Day (The Capitolist, Nov. 8, 2018)

12 — Opening ballots in private, breaking Florida law (Politico, Aug. 13, 2018)

