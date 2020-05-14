Floyd Brown: Obama’s Enemies List and General Michael Flynn

Obama has a history of making enemies lists.

I speak from personal experience because I am on his enemies list from the 2008 campaign. As a result, I was harassed and threatened. I even published a book in 2012, titled “Obama’s Enemies List.” Apparently, Gen. Michael Flynn is on Obama’s enemies list, too.

Back in July 2008, Obama called me out by name, identifying me as an enemy, and sent a signal to his supporters to actively harass me. Sen. Obama said at the time, “[T]here was an ad, one in South Dakota by Floyd Brown, I don’t think that I am off the wall here to say that, you know, a lot of outside groups that are potentially going to be going after us hard.”

With these comments, Obama was able to incite his supporters to launch all kinds of personal attacks against me. As if on cue, I was flooded with an onslaught of nasty, hate-filled, vulgar and obscene anonymous phone calls and emails from Obama supporters. Some included death threats.

My bio and personal information soon appeared on a specialized enemies list on his campaign website. The Obama team called the page “Fight the Smears.” I received even more calls and the cyberattacks on me and my website increased. A Wikipedia page that referenced me was overwhelmed with scurrilous lies.

Threatening calls also came to our home. My wife began to fear for our children. It did not stop until I began to record the messages and post them on the internet for all to hear. The intensity of the hatred toward me and my family was intense and ferocious.

Obama’s use of Nazi and mob intimidation tactics had a clear objective: to shut up any early opponents.

Early in Obama’s presidency, Peter Wehner wrote for Commentary magazine, “The Obama White House is showing a fondness for intimidation tactics that might work well in the wards of Chicago but that don’t have a place in the most important and revered political institution in America. … If that should come to pass — if what we are seeing now is only a preview of coming attractions — then the Obama administration, and this nation, will pay a very high price. Mark my words.”

Many Americans first became aware that Obama had crossed a line — a line that no president had even dared approach since Richard Nixon — when Kimberly Strassel of The Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell in May 2012:

“Unlike senators or congressmen, presidents alone represent all Americans. Their power — to jail, to fine, to bankrupt — are also so vast as to require restraint. Any president who targets a private citizen for his politics is de facto engaged in government intimidation and threats. This is why presidents since Nixon have carefully avoided the practice. Save Mr. Obama, who acknowledges no rules.”

This was following her investigation that found Romney donors were being placed on lists containing their personal information and lies about them, then duly harassed, in order to intimidate others from donating to the Romney presidential campaign.

When Obama had his enemies list posted on his re-election campaign website, Rory Cooper of the Heritage Foundation said that Obama was going after them “at the individual level, for anyone who opposes his policies.”

But you don’t need to take Cooper’s word for it. Obama talked about it in 2010 on the Spanish radio giant Univision after discussing a number of issues, saying, “we’re gonna punish our enemies and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us.”

Flynn got in Obama’s crosshairs for two reasons, and shot to the top of Obama’s enemies list: First, in 2014 Flynn told an “uncomfortable truth,” one the Obama administration didn’t want Americans to hear.

Flynn dared to oppose Obama’s false narrative — about ISIS as a “JV team” — when in reality Islamic extremist groups around the world were growing in number and strength, posing an increasingly dangerous risk, as we saw born out when later, radical Islamist terrorist group attacks escalated.

Not only did he oppose Obama when testifying to a congressional committee in 2014 (and was subsequently fired), Flynn even went as far as writing a book about Obama’s negligence published in 2016 — and then he had the audacity to campaign for Donald Trump.

So, taking down Flynn was like a twofer for Obama. He was also aiming for someone even higher on his list — President Trump.

Which explains the Jan. 5, 2017, meeting with Obama and former FBI Director James Comey to cover up spying on the Trump campaign by plotting to entrap Gen. Flynn, thus derailing Trump’s presidency before it even had a chance to begin.

Almost prophetically, Wehner said in Obama’s first term:

“There seems to be a cast of mind that views critics as enemies, as individuals and institutions that need to be ridiculed, delegitimized, or ruined. Given the administration’s brazen public statements, one can only imagine what is being said privately, behind closed doors, as strategies are plotted and put into effect.”

Obama has a history of abusing the power of the federal government to go after people who oppose him and his politics — and it is now on full display with the outing of his use of the FBI to launch a silent coup.

