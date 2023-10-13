Share
Commentary
Floyd Mayweather Sends Private Jet to Israel - Terrorists Will Be at a Disadvantage Once Israelis Gear Up with What's Inside

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 13, 2023 at 4:46pm
Friday was labeled a “Day of Rage” by a former Hamas member, prompting disgusting anti-semitic rallies all over the U.S. and around the world.

It has never been popular to be pro-Israel, and despite all the rhetoric, when push comes to shove, very few people, especially those in the public eye, are willing to stand up and support the Jewish nation when they need it.

While most celebrities have been silent about the massacres in Israel to maintain their “woke” status, three-time national Golden Gloves winner and Olympic bronze medalist boxer Floyd Mayweather is not just standing with Israel; he’s flying with them.

Will Israel defeat Hamas?

After posting his support for Israel on his social media, Mayweather announced that he was going to send his personal private jet, Air Mayweather, to Israel with essential supplies, including bulletproof vests.

According to TMZ, Mayweather has teamed up with a relief organization in Israel and arranged for “Air Mayweather” to deliver supplies to Israel.

“We’re told they’re planning to bring everything from food and water to bulletproof vests for the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and civilians,” TMZ reported.

Mayweather posted a picture of himself in Israel on his Instagram with the caption, “I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.

“This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!” Mayweather added.

While Congress is still squabbling over deciding on a speaker for the House so that they can send additional aid to Israel, Mayweather is doing what real Americans do — showing his humanity through his charity.

The support he is sending, especially the protective gear, will no doubt be greatly appreciated, but I believe the open-hearted support may mean just as much because it gives others the courage to speak out.

Former UFC star Mike Perry retweeted Mayweather’s tweet, writing,

“I have been scrolling to find out more about this, all I see are innocent kids dying on both sides, after reading what @FloydMayweather wrote I felt like this was the one to share because he describes how hamas are terrorists and not necessarily Palestine. God bless”

Mayweather holds a significant following in Israel, with many children aspiring to emulate him during his prime, as depicted in this video from 11 years ago.

The video, shot in Jerusalem in 2012, shows young teen and pre-teen fans of Mayweather expressing their adoration for Mayweather.

“I’m number one his fan,” one young boy said.

Some of those boys may be suiting up for service right now and heading into harm’s way to protect their country.

Perhaps, unbeknownst to them, one of them may wear a vest sent with love from their childhood hero, a symbol of care from someone they once looked up to.

 

 

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
