SECTIONS
Lifestyle News Sports
Print

Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend, and Mother of His Children, Found Dead

×
By Kim Davis
Published March 11, 2020 at 9:36am
Print

Josie Harris, the former girlfriend of retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., was found dead Tuesday night, TMZ reported. She was 40.

The report said law enforcement officials found Harris unresponsive in her car at her home in Valencia, California, around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials did not suspect foul play or homicide and are investigating her cause of death, TMZ reported.

Harris had three children with Mayweather: Koraun, 20; Zion, 18; and Jirah, 15.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

The relationship between Mayweather and Harris was fraught with turmoil over the years as Harris accused the boxing champ of domestic abuse half a dozen times, according to the New York Post.

Mayweather served two months in jail in 2012 for a September 2010 incident where Harris said he broke into her Las Vegas home and attacked her during the night.

Mayweather was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery but insisted the verdict was only because of his status as a celebrity.

“I’m black. I’m rich. And I’m outspoken,” Mayweather told Katie Couric in a 2015 interview. “Those are three strikes right there.”

Harris and Mayweather were entangled in a $20 million defamation lawsuit that had been ongoing for years, according to The Blast.

In 2015, Harris filed the lawsuit against her ex, saying Mayweather lied about details of the 2010 domestic violence dispute, such as his claims about her drug use and that he had only restrained her, not assaulted her.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant's Emotional Eulogy for Kobe & Gianna: God Had To 'Bring Them Home to Heaven Together'

The two were scheduled to appear in court in December, the outlet reported.

The pair dated from 1995 to 2010, TMZ reported.

Harris was an aspiring actress and author, hoping to write a book on the topic of domestic violence survival and recovery.

Our thoughts go out to the Harris and Mayweather families during this time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Firefighters Battling Blazing Wildfire in Oklahoma Captured on Video
After Emotional Infertility Struggles, HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Says She's Pregnant
Mother and Son Rescued from Rubble of Collapsed Hotel After Being Trapped for 52 Hours
Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend, and Mother of His Children, Found Dead
Kindhearted Police Officer Uses Own Money To Buy 1st Birthday Cake for Little Girl
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×