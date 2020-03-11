Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend, and Mother of His Children, Found Dead

Josie Harris, the former girlfriend of retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., was found dead Tuesday night, TMZ reported. She was 40.

The report said law enforcement officials found Harris unresponsive in her car at her home in Valencia, California, around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials did not suspect foul play or homicide and are investigating her cause of death, TMZ reported.

Harris had three children with Mayweather: Koraun, 20; Zion, 18; and Jirah, 15.

#BREAKING: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, was found dead inside a car located in a gated Stevenson Ranch community. https://t.co/DPawuY4BGW — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 11, 2020

The relationship between Mayweather and Harris was fraught with turmoil over the years as Harris accused the boxing champ of domestic abuse half a dozen times, according to the New York Post.

Mayweather served two months in jail in 2012 for a September 2010 incident where Harris said he broke into her Las Vegas home and attacked her during the night.

Mayweather was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery but insisted the verdict was only because of his status as a celebrity.

“I’m black. I’m rich. And I’m outspoken,” Mayweather told Katie Couric in a 2015 interview. “Those are three strikes right there.”

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex GF Josie Harris Dies , Found Dead In Car https://t.co/UaJh2Oeehc — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2020

Harris and Mayweather were entangled in a $20 million defamation lawsuit that had been ongoing for years, according to The Blast.

In 2015, Harris filed the lawsuit against her ex, saying Mayweather lied about details of the 2010 domestic violence dispute, such as his claims about her drug use and that he had only restrained her, not assaulted her.

The two were scheduled to appear in court in December, the outlet reported.

Josie Harris, who is the mother of three of Floyd Mayweather’s children, was found dead in car. RIP 🙏 Details: https://t.co/s1Z1fomtMg pic.twitter.com/SJf5dYNVhX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 11, 2020

The pair dated from 1995 to 2010, TMZ reported.

Harris was an aspiring actress and author, hoping to write a book on the topic of domestic violence survival and recovery.

Our thoughts go out to the Harris and Mayweather families during this time.

