Fmr. Miss USA Contestant Tears Down AOC: ‘Not the Boss of the American People’

High-profile congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is out of step with most Americans, according to a former Miss USA contestant who serves on the advisory board for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Madison Gesiotto, an attorney and a former Miss Ohio, said that no matter how much the liberal Democrat from New York insists her way is the only way, most Americans would disagree.

“I think when you look at the majority of people in this country, she does not represent their views,” Gesiotto said during a March 1 appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co” that Gesiotto uploaded to Twitter on Sunday.

YOU ARE NOT THE BOSS, @AOC. Your policies will not work. Your ideas are dangerous to Americans. pic.twitter.com/IyODGDJq0E — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) March 10, 2019

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

Gesiotto was responding to remarks Ocasio-Cortez made in late February, in which the congresswoman claimed that “I’m the boss” because she is pushing initiatives like the Democrats’ Green New Deal.

The comments engendered plenty of criticism, but Gesiotto’s was among the most severe.

“I’m not sure where she gets her false sense of authority and power but guess what? She may be the boss of her staff, but she’s not the boss of the American people,” Gesiotto said, noting that the freshman legislator is not even “the boss of her party.”

Gesiotto said the purpose of a legislator is not to be the boss, but listen to the real bosses.

“Her boss is the American people in the 14th District of New York and I’m willing to bet that she won’t be around very long if she continues to go farther and farther and farther left because guess what?

“These policies aren’t going to work,” she said.

YOU ARE NOT THE BOSS, @aiocasio. Your policies will not work. Your ideas are dangerous to Americans. @ FOX Business Network https://t.co/f3JdqarIj2 — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) March 10, 2019

Gesiotto elaborated upon the out-of-touch nature of the Democrats’ leftward drift in a recent commentary piece for The Hill.

“Many of the Democratic candidates for 2020 have been fully embracing socialist policies, but Americans simply do not want a socialist president,” she wrote.

RELATED: Top Reagan Adviser on AOC: Her Attacks on 40th President Are Vulgar and Wrong

Despite that, some conservative commentators are warning of the dangers of socialism.

“Socialism promises ‘prosperity, equality, and security’ but has repeatedly delivered ‘poverty, misery, and tyranny.’ The world has seen how socialist policies have destroyed countries like Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea,” Gesiotto wrote.

Do you agree that the left has gone way too far left? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Gesiotto wrote that the socialist dream is, in fact, most Americans’ nightmare.

“The United States will never be a socialist country because Americans do not want socialism and will never let this happen,” she wrote.

“Simply put, an overwhelming majority of voters do not want a socialist to serve as president of the United States.”

She wrote that regardless of what voters want, far-left candidates keep proposing budget-busting bonanzas.

“Yet, the Democrats continue to propose socialist policies in their campaign platforms. Everything from free college tuition and the Green New Deal to universal child care and Medicare for all have been supported by many of the 2020 candidates,” she wrote.

“Sure, some of these policies might sound great at first. However, when you dig deeper into all the details, it becomes clear that they are nothing more than unaffordable first steps toward disaster in the United States.”

She wrote that Democrats have tuned out out the majority.

“Not only do Americans very strongly oppose socialism, but Americans truly want less government rather than more government,” Gesiotto wrote.

“Americans do not want a socialist president, and the Democrats are just not listening.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.