Fmr. White House Advisor: Trump's ALL-CAPS Warning Wasn't a Bluff

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Last January, President Donald Trump posted a threat on Truth Social — in all capital letters:

“I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT.”

While most people laughed it off … or scrolled to the next post …

One former White House advisor took immediate steps to prepare.

Jim Rickards is no stranger to Washington, D.C. He’s spent 40 years advising four U.S. Presidents, the CIA, and the Pentagon — and he believes Trump’s post was a “warning shot” far too many people ignored.

In a recent presentation, he laid out his entire theory … which now appears to be coming true.

He told us, “Trump is preparing to invoke a power used a handful of times since 1807.”

When it happens, Rickards says, the panic won’t stop in D.C. Within hours, it could spread to the rest of the country … and the financial markets.

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