FNC Launching New Streaming Platform ‘Fox Nation’ Featuring Hannity, Carlson, Lahren

Fox News will offer a sneak peek to its new on-demand subscription-based service Fox Nation — slated to roll out next month — with special airing on the Fox News Channel on Sunday night.

In a news release on Thursday, Fox revealed that the online platform will offer short-form programming and documentaries with some of the network’s biggest stars including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, and Brit Hume.

Other rising FNC personalities who are not seen as frequently on-air, such as Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Britt McHenry and Tyrus, will have a chance to spread their wings in the online shows, done with an “Opinion Done Right” approach.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our viewers exclusive access, content and experiences from our FOX News stars at an attainable price,” said John Finley, Senior Vice President of Development & Production.

“In an on demand era of viewers watching content wherever and whenever they want, FOX Nation will complement and enhance our powerhouse FOX News programming for the loyal superfans who want to remain connected to our signature platforms,” he added.

FNC will air a one-hour special “Fox Nation First Look” Sunday night on FNC at 8 p.m. Eastern, featuring Hegseth, Watters, Lahren, Tyrus and McHenry.

Variety described Fox Nation as a “sort of Netflix for conservatives,” providing not only current events programming, but archival offerings and news specials.

“Fox News will vie with many entrants in the broadband space,” according to Variety. “NBC News this week announced the launch of Signal, an over-the-top ad-supported service aimed at older millenials and younger Generation Xers. CBS News operates video-streaming hub CBSN. ABC News seeks to give streamers the most important live news at any moment with ABC News Live.”

The Pew Research Center found the share of Americans who often get their news on a mobile device has nearly tripled since 2013 to 58 percent.

Among young adults, ages 18-29, the number jumps to 71 percent.

An exciting lineup of programming was announced this week, including documentaries, investigative series and patriotic specials. Watch the video for a sneak preview: https://t.co/IHtVAchWSU pic.twitter.com/Rt6n44xnT1 — Fox Nation (@foxnation) October 10, 2018

The price of Fox Nation will be $5.99 per month or $64.99 per year. Those who sign up for multi-year subscriptions receive Fox Nation swag items like baseball hats, drinking glasses, or a tactical watch.

Additionally, Fox announced it will donate $5 to the charity Folds of Honor for every new subscriber who signs up on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Major reveal for Fox Nation! Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson among stars on the streaming platform. Read more: https://t.co/2TCsKy0244 pic.twitter.com/OcREb4nMGa — Fox Nation (@foxnation) September 12, 2018

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

Fox Nation is slated to launch Tuesday, Nov. 27.

