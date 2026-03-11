Following Leaked Closed-Door Mar-a-Lago Meeting, Betting Market Now Has Rubio as 2028 Presidential Favorite

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s stock is on the rise after reports emerged that GOP donors supported him staging a 2028 White House run during a closed-door meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

NBC News reported that three attendees from the Feb. 28 donor meeting spoke with the outlet and shared details from the event.

They specifically cited how the room reacted when Trump asked who they preferred to be his successor: Vice President J.D. Vance or Rubio.

“With a group of roughly 25 GOP donors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and billionaire Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, Trump asked the room whom they would prefer he support for president in 2028,” the article read.

“Attendees overwhelmingly indicated Secretary of State Marco Rubio through their cheering, according to two people who were at the event.”

“It was almost unanimous for Marco,” said one attendee who was granted anonymity.

“Yeah, that’s right,” said a second attendee, confirming the enthusiasm for Rubio. “It was clear, at least that night.”

Another source who was reportedly in the room said the response was more “evenly split” between Rubio and Vance.

Following news of the meeting, and Rubio’s involvement with Operation Epic Fury in Iran, the prediction market Kalshi gave Rubio about a 20 percent chance to win the presidency in 2028.

Vance and California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom were both around 18 percent.

In addition, “Polymarket” showed Rubio gaining serious ground over the past several days.

When it comes to candidates for the White House, Rubio is impossible to ignore.

Not only did he serve in the United States Senate for 14 years — during most of which time his home state of Florida was a swing state — but he’s also been a go-to member of Trump’s cabinet within various departments.

Along with serving as Secretary of State, Rubio has been the interim National Security Advisor, acting head of the National Archives, and acting USAID Administrator.

Hundreds of online memes have been jokingly created to show that any new opening or vacant position will likely be filled by Rubio, given how many times the commander in chief has asked him to step up.

Vance, on the other hand, is still considered to be the GOP’s heir apparent — especially after Trump tasked him with rooting out nationwide fraud following the Minnesota Somali scandal.

Rubio, who ran against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016, has already been asked about a potential primary showdown in 2028. He chose, however, to throw his support behind the vice president.

With the 2028 primary season less than two years away, only time will tell who will assume Trump’s mantle and take his MAGA messaging into the future.

