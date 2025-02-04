Ecuador on Monday imposed and then rescinded a tariff on goods from Mexico.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in a show of support for the American leader, announced Monday he was slapping a 27 percent tariff on Mexican imports, according to the Associated Press.

The South American leader said the action would help local manufacturers, but AP’s report offered the idea that he was “seeking favor with Washington.”

In a Spanish-language post on X, Noboa said he would be happy to have a free trade deal with Mexico but “not when there is abuse,” according to CNN.

Ecuador’s 2023 imports from Mexico totaled $541 million, with medication being the largest single item.

From Mexico’s perspective, Ecuador is a tiny blip that accounts for less than 0.1 percent the value of Mexico’s exports.

Ecuador later revoked its action. On Monday, Trump announced that his planned tariff against Mexico was being delayed.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” Trump wrote.

Noboa is up for election on Sunday, the AP reported.

As noted by Reuters, his major focus has been fighting crime and corruption.

Noboa has used the military to implement his policies, which has been effective, Cristian Carpio, head of political risk firm Profitas, said.

“The president wants to show that despite the short time he has had, he has made gains in security and in fighting corruption,” Carpio said.

According to the Voice of America , Noboa closed Ecuador’s borders for the weekend election.

“Faced with attempts at destabilization by armed groups, from Saturday 8 to Monday 10 February, the borders will remain closed,” he said.

Relations between Mexico and Ecuador have been strained since last year’s raid in which Ecuador’s police hauled a former Ecuadorian vice president from the Mexican embassy, CNN reported.

Jorge Glas, a former vice president who had been convicted of corruption, had been granted political asylum by Mexico.

