News

Food Truck Vendor Under Arrest After Video Catches Him Allegedly Sabotaging Rival Taco Stand

 By Brett Davis  January 31, 2022 at 9:07am
The taco food truck wars in southern California have escalated.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports than an arrest has been made regarding the Thursday vandalism of a taco vendor, Tacos La Guera, in South Whittier.

South Whittier is an unincorporated community just south of the city of Whittier in Los Angeles County.

The incident — video of which shows what is believed to be another taco vendor using a fire extinguisher to put out a grill at the taco stand — took place in the early evening hours on the 14000 block of Mulberry Drive.

“I said this guy was going to punch us because he was close to us,” Armando Martinez, who works for Tacos La Guera, told ABC7 Los Angeles Eyewitness News.

“Maybe he’s going to want to hurt me,” he continued. “So I kept my distance and stayed back.”

Martinez explained the man previously arrived in a truck and threatened Tacos La Guera to leave.

Half an hour later, the same man arrived in a food truck, leading to the incident that has since gone viral online.

Do you think social media is helpful for criminal investigations?

In fact, it was social media — along with leads from witnesses — that helped police nab the suspect.

“Based on the video and tips from the community, the suspect was identified,” the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Twitter post.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Rocio Gascón, owner of Tacos La Guera, told ABC7 he had previously scouted the location and didn’t see any vendors at said spot.

Neighbors said the food truck had set up in the area previously.

Gascón reported no one was injured in the incident.

Brett Davis
Contributor, News
Brett Davis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University, has written for newspapers, public policy organizations, a major humanitarian institution and a software company. Brett lives in Federal Way, Washington, just south of Seattle.
