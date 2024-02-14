Share
News

Footage Appears to Show Heroic Chiefs Fans Chase and Apprehend Suspect Amid Chaotic Shooting Scene

 By Randy DeSoto  February 14, 2024 at 4:21pm
Share

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show Kansas City Chiefs fans apprehending a suspect following a shooting at the team’s Super Bowl victory celebration Wednesday.

The shooting, which took place at the end of the victory parade and rally in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, has left at least one dead and nine injured.

The Kansas City Police Department has detained two suspects.

The police wrote in a social media post shortly after 2 p.m. Central Time that shots had been fired near Union Station.

Trending:
Biden Hit with Backlash for Viral Post with Black Family; Things Get Worse When Viewers Notice What Food He Bought Them

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation,” the police said.

Video posted on X from the event showed a man running through the crowd as he was chased and then tackled by two other men.

Are these fans heroes?

A woman can then be seen picking up some items from the ground (perhaps including a gun) near where the struggle was happening. She then handed the items to another woman behind her farther away from the scuffle, who placed an item in her coat pocket.

That woman then motioned for people to move back.

Related:
Just In: Students Shot at Benjamin E. Mays High School Parking Lot in Atlanta

Soon police swarmed the area.

Local ABC News affiliate KMBC-TV posted video from what appeared to be the same location after the police had taken the suspect into custody.

A man can be heard saying, “The gun is over here,” and another responded, “I got it.”

One of the fans then said, “When we tackled him, the gun came out.”

When Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves was asked about the matter during a news conference, she responded, “I have heard that fans got involved in the apprehension or the pursuit of one of the suspects. I cannot confirm that right now, but that is something that I have heard myself.”

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a come-from-behind overtime win, 25-22.

The victory parade took place on an unseasonably warm, sunny day in Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs became the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

“They all doubted us. I don’t wanna hear any different, but you know who came through in the end. That’s the Kansas City Chiefs!” Mahomes told the jubilant fans at Wednesday’s victory rally.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Footage Appears to Show Heroic Chiefs Fans Chase and Apprehend Suspect Amid Chaotic Shooting Scene
What You Should Know About Michael Whatley, the Reported Front-Runner for RNC Chair
Breaking: Shots Fired at Site of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
DOJ Releases Damning Images and Texts from Hunter Biden's Phone
After a Second Vote, The House Has Impeached DHS Sec. Mayorkas by a Razor-Thin Margin
See more...

Conversation