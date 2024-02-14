Video footage posted on social media appeared to show Kansas City Chiefs fans apprehending a suspect following a shooting at the team’s Super Bowl victory celebration Wednesday.

The shooting, which took place at the end of the victory parade and rally in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, has left at least one dead and nine injured.

The Kansas City Police Department has detained two suspects.

The police wrote in a social media post shortly after 2 p.m. Central Time that shots had been fired near Union Station.

WATCH: Moment when shots were fired near Union Station at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/19TASE0SEP — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) February 14, 2024

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation,” the police said.

Video posted on X from the event showed a man running through the crowd as he was chased and then tackled by two other men.

A woman can then be seen picking up some items from the ground (perhaps including a gun) near where the struggle was happening. She then handed the items to another woman behind her farther away from the scuffle, who placed an item in her coat pocket.

That woman then motioned for people to move back.

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

Soon police swarmed the area.

Local ABC News affiliate KMBC-TV posted video from what appeared to be the same location after the police had taken the suspect into custody.

A man can be heard saying, “The gun is over here,” and another responded, “I got it.”

One of the fans then said, “When we tackled him, the gun came out.”

Video: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras

A video sent to KMBC 9 shows KCPD officers taking a person into custody outside of Union Station following a shooting at the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Rally. pic.twitter.com/QtastrVss1 — KMBC (@kmbc) February 14, 2024

When Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves was asked about the matter during a news conference, she responded, “I have heard that fans got involved in the apprehension or the pursuit of one of the suspects. I cannot confirm that right now, but that is something that I have heard myself.”

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a come-from-behind overtime win, 25-22.

The victory parade took place on an unseasonably warm, sunny day in Kansas City.

“They all doubted us. I don’t wanna hear any different.”@PatrickMahomes was ready for this speech. pic.twitter.com/XUHhIT7BXN — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs became the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

“They all doubted us. I don’t wanna hear any different, but you know who came through in the end. That’s the Kansas City Chiefs!” Mahomes told the jubilant fans at Wednesday’s victory rally.

