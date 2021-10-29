Share
News

Footage Emerges of Biden Telling the Pope Bizarre Jokes During Their Highly Anticipated Meeting

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2021 at 7:49am
Share

President Joe Biden offered jokes to Pope Francis during their 90-minute meeting at the Vatican on Friday.

The Vatican released only a few minutes of footage from their meeting, but it showed Biden enjoying himself.

“I’m not sure this is appropriate, but there’s a tradition in America. That the president has what is called a command coin,” Biden said, speaking through a translator, according to the Daily Mail.

He said the coin was meant for “warriors and leaders.”

“You are the most significant warrior for peace I ever met,” the president said in a video of the exchange as he handed Francis the coin.

Trending:
Bruce Springsteen Just Nods in Silence as Obama Calls His Fans Vile Racists

“On the back of it, I have the state of Delaware, the 261st Unit my son served with,” he said, referring to his late son, Beau, who served in the Delaware National Guard.

“And the tradition is — and I’m only kidding about this — if the next time I see you, you don’t have it, you have to buy the drinks,” Biden said. There was general laughter as the remark was translated.

“I’m the only Irishman you’re ever met who’s never had a drink,” he then added.

Related:
Biden Moves to End 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Despite Raging Border Crisis

In a separate video, Biden repeated a story he has told before about baseball great Satchel Paige, who was only able to pitch in the major leagues at the end of his long career because of racial segregation.

In the story, Paige was asked about his age after pitching a winning game on his 47th birthday.

“Boys, that’s not how I look at age,” the pitcher responded, as the president told it. “I look at it this way. How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?”

Biden, 78, then turned to the pope, 84, for the punch line.

“You’re 65, I’m 60,” he said.

When the president rolled out the joke in the summer as the 2020 World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House, he had a different ending.

“I am 51 years old,” Biden said then. “You guys are 19.”

He told the same story when he was vice president in 2016 during a speech in Brazil.

“I’m 42,” Biden said on that occasion, according to a transcript. “And I’m looking at an audience of college students here.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Once-in-a-Lifetime Aurora Forecast: Lights Will Be Seen as Far South as Arkansas
New Study: COVID-Positive Vaccinated People Are Just as Likely to Spread Delta Variant as Unvaccinated People
New Numbers Show Texas' Pro-Life Law Works - Thousands of Lives Saved in First Month
Mass Murder: Teen Kills Girl and Her Parents After Being Caught in Her Bedroom
Inflation Just Soared to a Brand-New 30-Year High
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.