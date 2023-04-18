Footage of Fetterman Arriving at Senate for First Time in Two Months Raises Eyebrows

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman returned to Capitol Hill on Monday after a two-month absence to receive treatment for depression.

That’s good news, but distracting from that (for some people, at least) was what he wore to the Senate building on his first day back.

Sen. @JohnFetterman (D-PA) returns to Capitol Hill after a two-month absence during which he received treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. https://t.co/6tjy3Wlngo pic.twitter.com/YS9E9gzfCu — CSPAN (@cspan) April 17, 2023

Fetterman largely ignored questions shouted at him by reporters who were present to welcome him back to work.

“How are you feeling, senator?” one yelled at him. “Senator, are you confident you can serve your full six years?” asked another.

“It’s great to be back,” was his only response.

A number of social media users focused on his attire, rather than his mental health or fitness to serve in the Senate.

Breitbart writer Wendell Husebo’s response was typical:

And breaks dress code by showing up in gym shorts — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) April 17, 2023

In addition to being typical in its attitude, it was also typical in its inaccuracy: A dress code exists for the Senate floor, but each senator sets the dress code for his or her individual office. But there’s no question that his clothing choice raised eyebrows.

Fetterman appears to have changed into a suit and tie, in full compliance with the dress code, prior to entering the Senate chamber, according to a photograph tweeted by Philadelphia Inquirer politics reporter Julia Terruso.

Fetterman returns to the Senate with a vote to advance a nominee for deputy under secretary of defense toward nomination. He walked into the largely empty chamber with Sen. Casey, who also voted yes. pic.twitter.com/tALGa5iUiU — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) April 17, 2023

Other Twitter users stayed on safer rhetorical ground by focusing on the appropriateness of Fetterman’s attire over misplaced accusations of dress code violations.

I see he dressed for the occasion… — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC 🍿#NuclearMAGA (@KBinSC) April 17, 2023

Is he wearing Shorts to the senate?? 😳 — Firesign 🌞 (@firesign58) April 17, 2023

Does he own any other pieces of clothing? — SavedbyGrace’s Closet…Trump2024 (@GrammaNumnums) April 17, 2023

According to a statement on his website, Fetterman on Wednesday will chair his first subcommittee hearing, on the federal food stamp program.

“Sen. Fetterman on Wednesday will chair his first subcommittee hearing in the Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research for a hearing will focus specifically on SNAP and the critical assistance it provides to working families through the upcoming Farm Bill,” the statement said.

