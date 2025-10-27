Footage of Gavin Newsom's Disastrous Trip to China Resurfaces After He Slams Trump's Asia Tour

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California — a walking punchline if ever one existed — probably should have thought twice before posting.

Sunday on the social media platform X, Newsom had the chutzpah to complain about President Donald Trump “literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food,” a reference to the impending loss of SNAP benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown, for which Democrats have repeatedly voted.

Donald Trump is literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food. Disgusting. https://t.co/lEyXKVk7aU — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 26, 2025

Happily, Newsom’s absurd comment allowed X users to remind the governor of his own ignominious moment in East Asia.

According to KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, Newsom visited China in October 2023. While there, the governor played basketball with some young Chinese students in Beijing.

Rather than go easy on the boys, who appeared no older than elementary-school age, Newsom attempted some fancy dribbling before losing control of the ball and plowing into one poor child, who fell to the ground along with the uncoordinated governor.

When he sat up, Newsom had his arm around the boy, slapping the child’s backside in playful jest.

For sheer hilarity, Newsom’s gaffe ranks on par with anything former President Joe Biden ever did.

Thus, as one would expect, X users pounced on the governor’s comments about Trump and Asia.

“Let’s talk about YOUR Asia trip,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote.

Whereas Cheung shared only a still photo of Newsom and the Chinese child falling to the pavement, Catturd — a hilarious pro-Trump account with more than 3.9 million followers on X — posted an entire clip of the governor’s embarrassing on-court display.

“Gavin Newsom in one video,” Catturd wrote.

Gavin Newsom in one video. pic.twitter.com/otorv9UJCs — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 26, 2025

Everyone loves physical comedy. In fact, Newsom might counter that he merely channeled Inspector Clouseau, the bumbling French police detective of “The Pink Panther” fame who, true to form, once had an unfortunate dismount from a set of parallel bars:

Inspector Clouseau takes to the parallel bars in THE PINK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN and hilarity ensues.pic.twitter.com/lzwZ3Zb362 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) January 12, 2024

If only Newsom had the endearing harmlessness of Clouseau.

The California governor, however, has so thoroughly destroyed his once-beautiful state that an app designer created an app that plots reports of human feces on the streets of San Francisco.

Moreover, Newsom botched the response to January’s Los Angeles-area wildfires. Then, when caught off guard by a distraught wildfire victim, he shamelessly tried to extract himself from an uncomfortable situation. To do this, the governor lied about having Biden on the phone.

In other words, Newsom’s calamitous governorship hardly qualifies as a laughing matter.

Still, when the opportunity arises, we should laugh at him all the same.

