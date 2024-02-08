Footage of Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Stealing Flag and Beating Homeowner Sparks Outrage: 'An Attack on All of America'

America has no shortage of heroic symbols: the Marines planting the American flag on Iwo Jima, the first moon landing and George Washington crossing the Delaware River. The list goes on.

There is another kind of symbol becoming too common in America: symbols of betrayal. The botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, cities on fire during the BLM-Antifa riots and now, possibly the most iconic symbol of betrayal to be imagined: a Palestinian migrant who crossed the Mexico border into the U.S. stealing an American flag and beating a homeowner.

It’s a symbol of the Biden Administration’s betrayal, not only of the American people, but of Western civilization.

According to Fox News, a 26-year-old Palestinian migrant identified as Bechir Lehbeib reportedly stole a U.S. and an Israeli flag out of a New York homeowner’s yard and then beat the man while yelling anti-Semitic slurs. Police said he will be facing hate-crime charges.

This is Bechir Lehbeib, a Palestinian migrant who entered our country through the Southern border last year. He went to a home in NY and tore down their Israeli Flag then assaulted the homeowner, punched him in the face, and choked him. The homeowner has a relative who was… pic.twitter.com/RYIDHa4GQb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2024

What should the punishment be for hating America while reaping her benefits? It’s a valid question, because the incident is no fluke. Brazen crime at the hands of illegal immigrants is rapidly becoming the norm.

Nassau, where the alleged crime took place, is a suburb just east of the Big Apple. Earlier this week, police officials warned of a “wave of migrant crime” after a group of illegals beat up two NYPD officers, according to Fox. Investigators also busted a Venezuelan crime ring accused of stealing phones to tap into apps and purchase items on the victim’s dime.

The Nassau incident was caught on video.

Lehbeib claimed he was out looking for work on the Sunday afternoon the alleged crime took place. The video captured a man identified as Lehbeib walking through a residential neighborhood. That’s when the individual apparently decided to steal a flag and a banner out of a yard.

According to police, Lehbeib had a problem with a sign that proclaimed, “I stand with Israel,” combined with a U.S.-Israeli flag, so he grabbed them and walked off with them.

Alerted to the fact his property had been stolen, the homeowner caught up with Lehbeib down the block. There, he attempted to take his property back. That’s when violence erupted.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Smith explained, “When he [Lehbeib] approached and confronted the subject, he was met with an overhead right cross to his head. The subject continued to swing wildly and struggle with the victim, and at one point threw the victim to the ground.”

Lehbeib allegedly head-butted the victim, who ended up with bruises, swelling and “substantial pain to his head.”

Authorities said the alleged perpetrator told police he was a Palestinian from North Africa. He said he came to the U.S. by crossing the Mexican border into Arizona last summer. Lehbeibt listed two New York City migrant shelters as his address.

How’s that for your American tax dollars at work?

On Tuesday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told reporters, “These are not the type of people who come to America like my great-grandparents did, like your great-grandparents and grandparents and parents who came to America to kiss the ground.”

“Instead,” Blakeman continued, “they spit on our flag, they trample on our values and they commit crimes. And they do so at taxpayer expense.”

The homeowner managed to break free. Lehbeib opted to flee, but before he did, he allegedly made “threatening and biased” statements. “I am Palestinian,” Lehbeib told the homeowner, “and you Jews are killing Palestinians.”

After Lehbeib was arrested, he allegedly raged against Jews and threatened to do more violence if he saw anyone else with an Israeli flag.

“The Nassau County Police Department and District Attorney Donnelly have a unique approach for the metropolitan area.

“We make the arrest, we bring the charges and we demand justice against foreign invaders who have no respect for America and religious freedom,” Blakeman said, according to Fox News Digital.

In return for all the misplaced hatred, Lehbeib now faces felony charges of a hate-crime assault, robbery and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $50,000 and the judge ordered him to surrender his passport and steer clear of the victim.

Fox News’ Emily Compagno summed up the incident, “The video of your neighbor, of my neighbor, being attacked on his lawn is not only an assault, but an attack on all of America.”

The Biden administration’s open-border policies are ultimately responsible for the attack. When will they be arrested?

“There is a problem now to all of us Americans,” Compagno continued. “It is illegal immigration, and it is the fact that in every breath of this commander-in-chief, Americans are being prioritized last and that attack is just the tip of the iceberg. When is it going to be you or your neighbor next?”

Good question.

Compagno’s “Outnumbered” co-host Harris Faulkner added, “What this is about is when people break our laws, they put their middle finger up to the cameras,” — a reference to the now-viral gesture given by one of the suspects in the beating of a New York cop after he was released from custody without bail.

That’s Biden and crew flipping you off, America. The illegal immigrants are merely a symbol of their hatred and betrayal of the Western way.

