Footage Shows Man Attacked, Spit on for Wearing MAGA Hat

New surveillance video footage shows the moment when a 67-year-old man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat was assaulted last month in Vero Beach, Florida.

The man, identified as Robert Youngblood, had been sitting at the outdoors bar at the city’s Hurricane Grill & Wings on Oct. 25, WPEC reported.

Youngblood was approached by a man, identified by police as 43-year-old Matthias Ajple, who said, “You should go back to Russia, you f—ing communist,” according to an arrest report.

The suspect then slapped Youngblood’s MAGA hat.

TRENDING: Reporter Asks About Whistleblower, So Rand Paul Asks if She's Heard of the Constitution

Walking around a corner, the suspect appeared on the other side of a fence.

He then leaned over the fence to spit on Youngblood.

Watch below:

Man spits on patron wearing 'MAGA' hat Video surveillance footage from Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach shows a man spitting on a patron wearing a 'MAGA' hat on Oct. 25. The man, identifed as Matthias Ajple, was charged with battery. Posted by Nick Samuel on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

According to the arrest report, Youngblood wrote down the license plate number of Ajple’s car.

Are you surprised by this attack on a man in a MAGA hat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 17% (5 Votes) 83% (25 Votes)

Deputies later found Ajple at his home.

The man’s wife told a deputy that she had told her husband to tell Youngblood to “go back to Russia.”

She claimed she was only joking, however.

She further said she did not witness the incident.

Police also spoke to Ajple himself, who was arrested and charged with battery.

RELATED: Outraged Family Member of 9 Americans Slain in Mexico: Like Living in 'Afghanistan'

According to VeroNews.com, Ajple told deputies, “I don’t even care that I’m going to jail; this is actually exciting.”

“Plus, I have more time on this earth than he does anyway; he probably feels so good about himself,” he reportedly said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.