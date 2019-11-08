SECTIONS
Footage Shows Man Attacked, Spit on for Wearing MAGA Hat

By Bradley Evans
Published November 8, 2019 at 12:17pm
New surveillance video footage shows the moment when a 67-year-old man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat was assaulted last month in Vero Beach, Florida.

The man, identified as Robert Youngblood, had been sitting at the outdoors bar at the city’s Hurricane Grill & Wings on Oct. 25, WPEC reported.

Youngblood was approached by a man, identified by police as 43-year-old Matthias Ajple, who said, “You should go back to Russia, you f—ing communist,” according to an arrest report.

The suspect then slapped Youngblood’s MAGA hat.

Walking around a corner, the suspect appeared on the other side of a fence.

He then leaned over the fence to spit on Youngblood.

Watch below:

Man spits on patron wearing 'MAGA' hat

Video surveillance footage from Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach shows a man spitting on a patron wearing a 'MAGA' hat on Oct. 25. The man, identifed as Matthias Ajple, was charged with battery.

Posted by Nick Samuel on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

According to the arrest report, Youngblood wrote down the license plate number of Ajple’s car.

Deputies later found Ajple at his home.

The man’s wife told a deputy that she had told her husband to tell Youngblood to “go back to Russia.”

She claimed she was only joking, however.

She further said she did not witness the incident.

Police also spoke to Ajple himself, who was arrested and charged with battery.

According to VeroNews.com, Ajple told deputies, “I don’t even care that I’m going to jail; this is actually exciting.”

“Plus, I have more time on this earth than he does anyway; he probably feels so good about himself,” he reportedly said.

Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
