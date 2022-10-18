Football Coach Suspended After His Mid-Game Tantrum Sends Two Fans to the Hospital

A college football coach has been suspended from his duties after his temper tantrum during a game resulted in injuries to two fans.

The unidentified Fresno State assistant coach exploded after San Jose State scored a touchdown during his team’s homecoming game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs coach was in the stadium press box at the time and punched out a glass window in anger, according to the Fresno Bee.

A woman and her young daughter were showered with shattered glass and received lacerations, the outlet reported. They were treated at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey said a coach in the private box had shattered the glass, but he declined to identify the individual responsible.

“A member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section,” Tumey told the Bee.

He said the incident was being investigated.

“At this point, we’re trying to figure out what’s going on with all that transpired, but I can definitely tell you that the individual that acted in that way will be placed on administrative leave, effective immediately,” the athletic director said.

Unsuspecting Bulldog fans seated below coaching booths were showered with glass after San Jose State scored late in first half. At least two fans received medical attention. pic.twitter.com/FDh06vlnUH — Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) October 16, 2022

“We have to have some disciplinary action until we can figure out what transpired,” Tumey said. “But our biggest concern right now, quite honestly, is our fans and the young women, the child, and her mother.”

According to the Bee, the press box window at Fresno State’s Valley Children’s Stadium was not made of safety glass, which breaks into smaller pieces when shattered.

Photos of the stadium seating show a broken window and shards of glass.

After Chevan Cordeiro’s touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks, someone in the Fresno State coaches’ booth broke the press box window. pic.twitter.com/vD1lJaSPm7 — Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88) October 16, 2022

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford expressed his regrets following the incident, speaking after a game that the Bulldogs won 17-10.

“That breaks my heart to hear that,” Tedford said of the situation, according to the Bee.

“I’m sure I’ll find out about it, but it’s very unfortunate that happened.”

