A NFL Hall of Famer has discussed football for the last time on the league’s television network.

The NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” is being canceled, according to The New York Post.

A former Dallas Cowboys all-time receiver who featured heavily on the football commentary show is also leaving the channel in connection with the cancellation.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Michael Irvin has been let go from NFL Network. He was with the company for 20+ years. https://t.co/5pM2SRtsp0 pic.twitter.com/FNb7EvN0i3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2024

Michael Irvin is being released from the network in the reshuffling, according to the Athletic.

Irvin had featured as an NFL Network on-air personality for the last 15 years.

After 15 years, Michael Irvin is out at NFL Network, a source confirmed to @byajperez. pic.twitter.com/voMxNbwqWF — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 3, 2024

The three-time Super Bowl champion may have worn out his welcome with a series of off-air personal problems.

Irvin was accused of sexual misconduct by an employee of a Marriott Hotel in the run-up to Super Bowl LVII, according to Yahoo Sports.

The commentator was pulled from the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage after the accusation.

Irvin maintained his innocence and went on to file a $100 million defamation lawsuit with Marriott, which was settled in September for an undisclosed amount.

The former receiver was reinstated to his duties at the NFL Network for the 2023 season.

Irvin may not be done with the world of football media, however.

Some of Irvin’s fans are calling for the receiving great to start his own podcast.

now usually i wouldn’t do this but um SET UP THE MICS FOR THE MICHAEL IRVIN PODCAST IMMEDIATELY. TONIGHT, EVEN. — princey: “i have swagged my last surf.” (@notPRINCEY) May 3, 2024

Irvin hasn’t publicly addressed his termination.

A number of other NFL Network employees were also released in what amounted to a wave of layoffs, according to The Washington Post.

“NFL Total Access” had been a mainstay of the NFL Network’s programming for 20 years, according to Sports Illustrated.

The show’s slot will be replaced by “Insiders,” a broadcast that features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

