Football legend Herschel Walker spoke about his personal friendship with President Donald Trump, noting that it hurts his soul to hear the president’s detractors call him a “racist.”

Walker’s comments came during Night One of the Republican National Convention.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning running back, considered by some to be one of the greatest college football players of all time, said he has seen how Trump treats blue-collar workers like “janitors, security guards and waiters.”

“I watched him treat the janitors, security guards and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP,” said Walker, who also played in the NFL for more than a decade.

“He made them feel special because he knew they were,” Walker added. “He understands that they are the people who make this country run. They clean, they cook, they build, they drive, they deliver.”

TRENDING: BLM Activist Fantasizes About Babies Strangling to Death While Crowd Cheers Her On

Walker said it “hurts my soul” to see people name-call his longtime friend.

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist,'” he said.

“I take it as a personal insult that people would think I’d have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

“I know what [racism] is. And it isn’t Donald Trump,” Walker added.

Do you think President Donald Trump is a "racist," as many Democrats argue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (26 Votes) 99% (3230 Votes)

Walker also said Trump has taught him about the importance of family.

“I watched him in the board room. He could be in the middle of a big meeting, but if one of the kids was on the phone, he dropped everything to take the call. He taught me that your family should be your top priority,” he said.

Walker has previously spoken out against the Black Lives Matter movement, pointing out that it does not speak for him.

“I was watching some kids, African-American and Caucasian kids, play the other day, and I started thinking about their future,” he said in a Twitter video last month. “And then I listened to a BLM protester who was speaking for the black people.”

“And I said, ‘Wait a minute. He don’t speak for me. He don’t speak for a lot of other people that I know.’

RELATED: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

“And I was watching all the people that are wanting to take over a city block — and not just black, there was Caucasian, there was all types of race there — and I said, ‘Wait a minute. They don’t speak for the people that I know.’”

And in June, he offered to buy anti-police activists plane tickets so they can leave the country.

“I have an idea,” he tweeted. “For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!”

I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy! @CNN @FoxNews @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS @espn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2020

Walker may have been a featured speaker at the GOP convention, but he also made headlines last week during the Democratic National Convention.

“Wow Democratic Convention, you’re playing the race card way too much tonight!” he tweeted.

“You all have been in office for years and have done nothing for African Americans. Every four years you do this for a vote. And the violence and death in our communities, yet you say nothing?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.