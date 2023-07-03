Share
Force of 45,000 Police Deployed as Violence Engulfs France, Rioters Chase Mayor's Family from Home

 By Richard Moorhead  July 3, 2023 at 4:09am
France has mobilized a force of 45,000 police officers amid nationwide riots that have engulfed the nation since last week.

The rioters are largely from North African immigrant communities, according to a report published by Politico.

However, the article noted, “there are convincing reports of the involvement of the ultra-left, mostly white, Black Bloc movement which has tried to establish links with suburban youth in recent years.”

Police made 719 arrests on Saturday, and 1,311 the night before, according to the U.K. Telegraph.

The announcement of a national police deployment was made on Friday night by interior minister Gerald Darmanin, according to the German public radio and television channel Deutsche Welle.

The riots follow the death of an Algerian 17-year-old during a police traffic stop on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

Rioters have been seen deploying incendiary devices such as Molotov cocktails in the chaos.

The home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was targeted in an arson attack, according to the Telegraph.

L’Haÿ-les-Roses Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun described the attack — in which rioters rammed a vehicle into his home — as an “assassination attempt,” according to the Telegraph.

Jeanbrun’s wife suffered a serious leg fracture while ensuring that the couple’s children were placed over a wall away from the threat, the newspaper reported.

Darmanin later said that the authorities had opened an attempted murder investigation regarding the attack, according to the Telegraph.

“An investigation for attempted murder has been opened and significant resources of the judicial police are mobilized,” he said.

“The perpetrators of these facts will answer for their heinous acts.”

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the grandmother of the youth who was killed by police, identified as Nahel Merzouk, has appealed for the rioting to stop.

The woman, identified as only as “Nadia”, said the boy’s death was being used an excuse by the rioters.

“I’m telling them to stop,” she told the French news channel BFM TV, according to Reuters.

“Nahel is dead. My daughter is lost … she doesn’t have a life anymore.”

Richard Moorhead
