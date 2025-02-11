'They Forced Us': Tom Homan Warns Sanctuary Cities Are About to 'Get Exactly What They Don't Want'

Border czar Tom Homan has a good deal in common with his boss, President Donald Trump.

For instance, both men shoot straight with reporters, and neither man pulls any punches when it comes to illegal immigration.

At an impromptu press gaggle outside the White House Tuesday, Homan warned that officials in Democrat-dominated sanctuary cities will “get exactly what they don’t want” because “they forced us” into the precise action those officials tried to avoid.

Specifically, Homan meant that sanctuary cities will get “more agents in the neighborhoods and more non-criminals being arrested.”

The border czar has long complained that sanctuary cities’ policies put Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ lives in danger.

For instance, those policies preclude cooperation with ICE, which results in sanctuary city officials releasing criminal migrants back into local communities. From there, ICE agents must track them down and arrest them under far more dangerous circumstances.

Thus, Homan repeated his plea for sanctuary city officials to hold criminal migrants in their prisons.

“Let us arrest the bad guy in the jail,” he said. Otherwise, ICE will surely continue to arrest lower-priority migrants.

“Non-criminals are being arrested at a higher rate,” Homan said, “and they’re gonna keep being arrested at a higher rate, because if we can’t arrest that bad guy in the jail, we gotta go to the community, and when we go into the community we’ll find the bad guy. When we find the bad guy, he’s probably with others that aren’t a criminal priority. But they’re gonna get arrested, too.”

Homan issued that warning following comments about “roadblocks” and “leaks” coming out of sanctuary cities.

He also promised that Attorney General Pam Bondi will “investigate” offending sanctuary city officials and “hold them accountable.”

Above all, he demanded that those officials give ICE agents access to county jails. That kind of access would make things safer for everyone involved.

Finally, before the brief gaggle ended, Homan, a Catholic, responded to a question about Pope Francis by repeating earlier criticism of the pontiff.

“The pope ought to fix the Catholic Church,” Homan said.

Indeed, one cannot help noting the hypocrisy of the pope’s advocacy on behalf of illegal immigrants.

“He wants to attack us for securing our border?” Homan said. “He’s got a wall around the Vatican, does he not?”

Readers who wish to view the entire press gaggle may do so in the YouTube video below.

Homan, like Trump, never disappoints when he speaks to the hostile press.

For those who listened closely to the border czar, this particular encounter left two distinct and related impressions.

First, in their misguided efforts to shield criminal migrants, sanctuary city officials have ironically made everyone less safe, including migrants.

Second, one senses that Homan has exhausted his patience with sanctuary cities.

One hopes, of course, that Bondi’s investigations will soon put some teeth behind the border czar’s warnings.

Either way, Trump’s long-promised deportations appear likely to continue into the foreseeable future.

