SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Ford Testimony Is Over. She Added No Evidence To Support Her Claim

By Savannah Pointer
at 4:55pm
Print

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on Thursday from both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh gave opening statements and were questioned by the senators on the committee about the accusations that Ford has made against Kavanaugh.

Beyond the already widely publicized problems with Ford’s story, including no alleged witnesses saying they witnessed any such event and Ford being unable to remember specific details, there was no new information provided by Ford to the committee or the American people.

Executive editor for the Washington Free Beacon, Sonny Bunch, commented on Twitter that “nothing changed intellectually, really.”

“No new information, no real contradictions, no real proof either way,” Bunch observed.

TRENDING: Oops: Democrat Candidate’s Childhood Poverty Story Revealed To Be Fake

Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978, spoke to the media Thursday outside of the Senate building about Ford’s accusations.

“Dr. Ford has no evidence — I had the who, what, when, where and how and had five people that I told, not even counting the woman who found me 30 minutes after the rape with a swollen busted lip, torn clothes and in a state of shock,” Broaddrick said, according to The Daily Wire.

For Kavanaugh’s part, he was clear and concise about the fact that no such event like Ford described had ever taken place.

Do you believe Kavanaugh is innocent?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The entire process was described by Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham as a “charade” that he hoped the “American people will see through,” telling Kavanaugh that he had “nothing to apologize for.”

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” said Graham.

“If you really wanted to know the truth you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy!”

“This isn’t a job interview. This is hell,” Graham continued.

“This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward, because of this crap.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh Breaks Down in Tears Recounting Daughter’s Choice To Pray for His Accuser

Speaking about his Republican colleagues, Graham added, “if they vote no, they’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I’ve seen in my time in politics.

“I hope you’re on the Supreme Court, that’s exactly where you should be, and I hope that the American people will see through this charade, and I intend to vote for you and I hope everybody who is fair-minded will.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey FordResearchgate.net screen shot

Kavanaugh Accuser Makes More Demands for Hearing

Savannah Pointer

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Superme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 35 years ago.CBS News screen shot

Ford Adviser Allegedly Revealed Strategy Would ‘Emerge’ To Take Down Kavanaugh Months Ago

Josh Manning

Brett Kavanaugh/Dianne FeinsteinDrew Angerer / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Do Conservatives Have a Deep Plant Tricking Democrats into Suicidal Kavanaugh Attacks?

Jack Davis

USAASC / YouTube screen shot; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Army Col. Awarded $8.4 Million After Woman’s Sex Assault Allegations Blown Apart

Leah Jessen

Rep. Ted Lieu, left, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right.Rich Polk / Getty Images for MedMen Enterprises; Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger Over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

Savannah Pointer

Attorney Michael Avenatti listens to a question during a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Releases Document That Exposes Michael Avenatti’s Lies

Steven Beyer

Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Ford Contradicts WaPo Article, Says She Doesn’t Recall Who Drove Her Home

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appears on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Nikki Haley Just Revealed What Happened After UN Members Laughed at Trump

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.