Ford Testimony Is Over. She Added No Evidence To Support Her Claim

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on Thursday from both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh gave opening statements and were questioned by the senators on the committee about the accusations that Ford has made against Kavanaugh.

Beyond the already widely publicized problems with Ford’s story, including no alleged witnesses saying they witnessed any such event and Ford being unable to remember specific details, there was no new information provided by Ford to the committee or the American people.

Executive editor for the Washington Free Beacon, Sonny Bunch, commented on Twitter that “nothing changed intellectually, really.”

“No new information, no real contradictions, no real proof either way,” Bunch observed.

Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978, spoke to the media Thursday outside of the Senate building about Ford’s accusations.

“Dr. Ford has no evidence — I had the who, what, when, where and how and had five people that I told, not even counting the woman who found me 30 minutes after the rape with a swollen busted lip, torn clothes and in a state of shock,” Broaddrick said, according to The Daily Wire.

For Kavanaugh’s part, he was clear and concise about the fact that no such event like Ford described had ever taken place.

The entire process was described by Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham as a “charade” that he hoped the “American people will see through,” telling Kavanaugh that he had “nothing to apologize for.”

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” said Graham.

“If you really wanted to know the truth you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy!”

“This isn’t a job interview. This is hell,” Graham continued.

“This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward, because of this crap.”

Speaking about his Republican colleagues, Graham added, “if they vote no, they’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I’ve seen in my time in politics.

“I hope you’re on the Supreme Court, that’s exactly where you should be, and I hope that the American people will see through this charade, and I intend to vote for you and I hope everybody who is fair-minded will.”

