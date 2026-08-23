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An assembly line works on producing the F-150 at a Ford Motor Company manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan, on April 15, 2006.
An assembly line works on producing the F-150 at a Ford Motor Company manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan, on April 15, 2006. (Jeff Haynes - AFP / Getty Images)

Ford Adds Thousands of Jobs in United States as Move Away from China Continues

 By Michael Austin  August 23, 2026 at 6:00am
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Ford is expanding production of their Lincoln vehicles in the United States, adding thousands of jobs and reducing reliance on Chinese imports.

The automaker said the move will “further strengthen Ford’s position as America’s No. 1 auto producer,” per an Aug. 12 report from CNBC.

The move is expected to bring “thousands of direct and indirect U.S. jobs” as more Lincoln models are manufactured domestically.

“Lincoln is a quintessentially American brand, and Ford is America’s automaker,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

“This wasn’t necessarily the easiest path. In fact, it’s a path most of our competitors aren’t choosing to take. But Ford builds in America because we believe in America, and we’re betting on that belief again.”

Ford currently assembles Lincoln Navigator and Aviator models in Louisville and Chicago, with some of the vehicles exported to Canada, Mexico, and Middle Eastern nations.

In 2023, Ford announced that the Lincoln Nautilus would be their first car imported from China.

The policy is in part a response to the Trump administration’s automotive tariff policies.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during an interview with Fox Business that “they’re bringing their manufacturing home.”

“Ford is going to rock us with bringing manufacturing back to America,” he added.

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“Thousands of jobs, thousands and thousands of jobs coming back to America because of these tariffs on automotives.”

Lutnick argued that as more manufacturing returns to the United States in response to tariffs, more efforts to train younger American workers must be considered.

“We’re gonna have to train young people for these high-tech jobs,” Lutnick said. “We are going high-tech in America.”

Lutnick added that the administration is focused on growing advanced manufacturing in the United States.

“We are going to build these factories here in America, and that’s the key,” he said.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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