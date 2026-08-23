Ford Adds Thousands of Jobs in United States as Move Away from China Continues

Ford is expanding production of their Lincoln vehicles in the United States, adding thousands of jobs and reducing reliance on Chinese imports.

The automaker said the move will “further strengthen Ford’s position as America’s No. 1 auto producer,” per an Aug. 12 report from CNBC.

The move is expected to bring “thousands of direct and indirect U.S. jobs” as more Lincoln models are manufactured domestically.

“Lincoln is a quintessentially American brand, and Ford is America’s automaker,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

The Trump Manufacturing Boom Continues: @Ford is reshoring manufacturing and bringing THOUSANDS of jobs with it.@USDOL is working to ensure our workforce has the skills to fill these jobs and power America’s manufacturing renaissance.https://t.co/aD2xt2K19u pic.twitter.com/7fX4fcdxrb — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) August 14, 2026

“This wasn’t necessarily the easiest path. In fact, it’s a path most of our competitors aren’t choosing to take. But Ford builds in America because we believe in America, and we’re betting on that belief again.”

Ford currently assembles Lincoln Navigator and Aviator models in Louisville and Chicago, with some of the vehicles exported to Canada, Mexico, and Middle Eastern nations.

In 2023, Ford announced that the Lincoln Nautilus would be their first car imported from China.

The policy is in part a response to the Trump administration’s automotive tariff policies.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during an interview with Fox Business that “they’re bringing their manufacturing home.”

“Ford is going to rock us with bringing manufacturing back to America,” he added.

Ford’s US manufacturing expansion to bring ‘thousands and thousands of jobs,’ Lutnick sayshttps://t.co/W6tmU2x6Xw — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 14, 2026

“Thousands of jobs, thousands and thousands of jobs coming back to America because of these tariffs on automotives.”

Lutnick argued that as more manufacturing returns to the United States in response to tariffs, more efforts to train younger American workers must be considered.

“We’re gonna have to train young people for these high-tech jobs,” Lutnick said. “We are going high-tech in America.”

Lutnick added that the administration is focused on growing advanced manufacturing in the United States.

“We are going to build these factories here in America, and that’s the key,” he said.

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