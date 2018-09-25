Ford Adviser Allegedly Revealed Strategy Would ‘Emerge’ to Take Down Kavanaugh Months Ago

A recording of a woman believed to be a Democratic operative and current adviser to Christine Blasey Ford has emerged from July in which she predicts a “strategy” would emerge in the coming months that would be designed to “ultimately defeat” Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The prediction — in a July conference call with the leftist American Constitution Society — is believed to have been made by Ricki Seidman, who advised Justice Clarence Thomas’ accuser, Anita Hill, in 1991. Seidman is now advising Ford, according to The Daily Caller.

“I do think that over the coming days and weeks there will be a strategy that will emerge, and I think it’s possible that strategy might ultimately defeat the nominee,” said the woman, identified at the beginning of the audio only as “Ricki” and described as someone “who has been through this with a number of nominees” from both parties.

“And whether or not it ultimately defeats the nominee it will, I think, help people understand why it’s so important that they vote and the deeper principles that are involved in it,” Ricki adds.

The audio has been posted online by the GOP War Room, a verified YouTube account that identifies itself as the “Official account for the Republican National Committee’s War Room. Focusing on covering the Democrats’ scandals and hypocrisy, media commentary, and Trump’s accomplishments.”

Its description of the video identifies the woman on the call as Seidman, whom it labels a “Democratic operative.”

The audio was recorded in July, just after Kavanaugh was nominated. A letter from Ford to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein in which she made her original sexual assault charge against Kavanaugh was dated July 30. The accusation was not made public until earlier this month.

The audio can be heard here, with the reference to a strategy emerging starting at about 3:20.

“Ricki” also points out during the call that Kavanaugh’s judicial record with women “is a clear problem” for the nominee.

Seidman has been on the political scene for some time.

Officially, her title is senior principal for TSD Communications, a company whose tagline says it develops “creative and effective communications strategies for companies, campaigns, and causes.”

While Seidman’s current employment is in the private sector, her biography lists multiple positions on the part of Democratic political figures.

According to her biography, Seidman took a leave of absence from her job in 2008 in order to work for former President Barack Obama’s election campaign where she served as Vice President Joe Biden’s communications director.

She also spent time working with White House staff in 2009, helping with the confirmation of Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Sonia Sotomayor.

But she also is experienced in trying to defeat Supreme Court nominees put forth by Republican presidents. She actively worked to derail the nomination of Judge Robert Bork by President Ronald Reagan, according to The Daily Caller.

As The Western Journal previously reported, Seidman is said to have directly impacted Hill’s decision to testify against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during his confirmation process.

Prior to her work with Obama, Seidman worked in the Clinton White House, holding multiple positions, including deputy communications director, counselor to the chief of staff, and director of scheduling and advance for the president. She also later served as deputy associate attorney general in the Department of Justice.

