The Democrat-dominated establishment and its media minions daily prove how much they despise ordinary Americans.

On Monday, according to Reuters, Ford Motor Company suspended earnings guidance due to uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s aggressive, heroic, constitutional, pro-American, and very much warranted tariff policies.

The real story, however, which did not make the Reuters headline, came from Ford CEO Jim Farley.

“It’s still too early to fully understand our competitors’ responses to these tariffs,” Farley told analysts on Monday. “It’s clear, however, that in this new environment, automakers with the largest U.S. footprint will have a big advantage.”

Automakers with the largest U.S. footprint will have a big advantage.

No wonder Reuters kept that part of the story out of its headline. Instead, the establishment outlet ran the following: “Ford pulls guidance, warns it will take $1.5 billion hit from Trump’s tariffs.”

That, from Reuters’ perspective, left readers with the desired negative impression.

Of course, whatever Ford and other companies might stand to lose in the short run, one cannot sneer at it. The president, however, has repeatedly urged patience. The road will get bumpy, he has said, but the payoff will secure prosperity for Americans long forgotten under the old establishment-dominated system of globalism and feudalism masquerading as free trade.

With very few exceptions, Democrats have opposed Trump’s tariffs and thereby abandoned all pretenses to representing American workers.

Unfortunately for Democrats, another piece of news buried in the Reuters story reflected well on Trump’s tariffs.

“Investors have preferred Ford over GM given Ford has a much higher mix of U.S. sales that are assembled in the U.S.,” analysts from the London-based Barclays bank said.

In other words, Ford has suspended earnings guidance due to uncertainty and potential short-term losses. That part made its way into the Reuters headline.

But Farley’s comment about U.S.-based automakers’ “big advantage” in the “new environment” did not. Nor did the analysts’ preference for Ford over its main rival due to Ford’s stronger U.S. presence.

In the bigger picture, of course, the key takeaway is that the establishment hates tariffs because it hates ordinary Americans. At present, we live in a plutocracy, not a republic. Trump’s entire Make America Great Again political movement exists to change that.

Jobs will follow. And every honest American prefers U.S. jobs to cheap overseas junk.

Of course, intense hatred of ordinary Americans also partially explains why the establishment flooded the country with illegal immigrants.

Moreover, the establishment’s obvious contempt has also dovetailed with its economic interests. Plutocrats want cheap labor. Landlords want expensive, subsidized rent. Former President Joe Biden’s catastrophic administration provided both.

In short, despite the Democrat-dominated establishment’s objections, and despite the establishment media’s efforts to bury it, good news abounds regarding Trump’s tariffs.

