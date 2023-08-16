Ford CEO Jim Farley acknowledged the challenges his customers face when charging electric vehicles after he embarked on a trip across Route 66 out west this past week.

On social media, Farley said he spent the week driving an electric F-150 Lightning.

During the voyage, the CEO said he stopped off to charge the truck at a power station in Coalinga, California, where his options were limited. He described the moment as a “reality check” for Ford owners.

“No surprise charging can be a challenge, but still learning a lot seeing firsthand the issues our customers face,” he told his followers on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

“This is why we’re working w/ @Tesla to provide @Ford drivers access to +12,000 superchargers & our EV certified dealers are installing fast chargers at their dealerships.”

Farley added, “Will help us improve the EV experience for our customers.”

In a short clip, Farley surrendered, “Charging has been pretty challenging.”

He added, “It was a really good reality check of the challenges of what our customers go through and the importance of fast charging.”

One issue Farley encountered in California was a slow charging time.

Surrounded by Tesla Supercharger stations, which Ford’s line of electric vehicles cannot yet use, Farley explained he hooked up to a low-speed charger.

He said it took 40 minutes for the charger to get the truck’s battery to only 40 percent. Farley documented the trip on both X and LinkedIn.

The Ford CEO encountered a similar issue while driving from Baker, California, to Las Vegas, he said.

Insider reported the Tesla Supercharger network will be available to Ford customers in the spring.

Tesla will also allow customers of General Motors and Rivian EVs to use the network.

Farley vowed to continue to work on offering Ford’s EV customers better charging options and has committed the company to produce more electric vehicles.

He told NPR on Sunday that in spite of issues with the F-150 Lightning, the company intends to set itself up to roll out 600,000 EVs by the end of the year.

The Lightning has been criticized for its insufficient towing range, as compared to traditional F-150s, and the trucks are known to deplete their batteries much faster in cold weather conditions.

