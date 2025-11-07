Ford Considers Throwing in the Towel on Electric F-150 Infamously Touted by Biden: Report

As it turns out, Americans aren’t ready to embrace electric vehicles with the kind of energy manufacturers and Democrats had hoped they would.

Ford Motor Company’s electric F-150 Lightning is not selling. As a matter of fact, the demand is so low, Ford has considered getting rid of it altogether.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a final decision has not been made, but the situation is not hopeful. Ford has accumulated $13 billion in electric vehicle losses in the last two years. EV sales for October were down 24 percent compared to last year’s numbers.

The Lightning is the lowest-selling vehicle of any series at 1,500.

Affordability was not on the menu as the Journal notes Ford pitched the Lightning at $40,000, but standard models were closer to $50,000, and the higher-end versions went as high as $90,000.

An aluminum shortage caused production to stop, but the company isn’t sure if they’re going to keep trudging on with this electric pick-up or focus their efforts on smaller EVs.

Mind you, this is a vehicle once touted for its performance by former President Joe Biden.

In 2021, Biden drove the EV for reporters in Dearborn, Michigan, when he seemed to enthusiastically take off, telling them, “This suckers’ quick!”

A reporter that day asked him, “Would you buy one of these?” to which Biden simply said, “I would.”

Would you ever buy an EV? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (3 Votes) No: 97% (95 Votes)

The general public clearly isn’t feeling the same way.

Owner of Lester Glenn Auto Group in New Jersey, Adam Kraushaar, put it bluntly when he said, “The demand is just not there.

“We don’t order a lot of them because we don’t sell them.”

Government coercion won’t change the market. Biden pushed for electric vehicles to make up half the market by 2030 via executive order in 2021.

This is something Car and Driver reported President Donald Trump reversed on his first day back in office.

Per the Journal, manufacturers Stellantis, General Motors, Ram, and Tesla are all walking back or in talks to walk back electric trucks as well.

It’s time to let the market decide the future of the vehicles based on demand.

If electric vehicles are the future, the consumer will make it so. Biden, nor any other president or government official, can bear down on car buyers or manufacturers as this experience has shown.

Hopefully, car manufacturers will start listening to buyers and not politicians.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.