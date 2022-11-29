Parler Share
Commentary
Joe Biden driving a Ford F-150 Lightning
Commentary
President Joe Biden stops to talk to the media as he drives a Ford F-150 Lightning truck at Ford Dearborn Development Center, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Michigan. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

Ford Electric Truck Owner Hears 'Loud Pop' at Charging Station - Then His Worst Nightmare Happens

 By George Upper  November 29, 2022 at 9:58am
Parler Share

An electric Ford F-150 Lighting owner who describes himself as “Into Electric Vehicles” had to get out of his electric vehicle when it stopped working after a public charger “fried” the vehicle, he said Sunday.

“Lightning bricked today at an [Electrify America] charger,” Twitter user Eric Roe wrote Sunday afternoon. “I’m 1000 miles from home, the EA charger when [sic] black, and my Lightning won’t move. I’m screwed.”

After that initial post, Roe posted an update that included pictures of the vehicle being loaded onto and then carted away by a tow truck.

Trending:
People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

That tweet had gotten some attention — 1,412 likes (which I’ll interpret as expressions of sympathy, in this case), as well as about 235 replies and a similar number of retweets as of late Tuesday morning.

A number of those replies were from Roe himself, providing updates to his situation, but one was from Emma Bergg, whose profile indicates that she is the “Global Director, Electric Vehicles & BlueOval City Comms for Ford Motor Company.”

Hopefully, Bergg can get Roe some help — because it sounds like he needs some.

Related:
Man Stunned When He Sees Bill for Charging Hummer EV: 'You Won't Believe How Much It Costs'

Apparently, technicians at the dealership to which the F-150 was towed need — or believe they need — a specific battery before they can even diagnose what’s wrong with the truck and start talking about repairs.

Still, Roe doesn’t seem discouraged about electric vehicles in general, saying almost 24 hours into his ordeal that he still “loves EV’s.”

Roe’s Twitter profile describes him as being “Into Electric Vehicles, technology, going on drives, road trips, and trains.”

On Aug. 23, Roe had posted a video of him “[c]rossing the Mojave River twice in Afton Canyon, California,” in what was presumably the same truck.



We’ll be keeping an eye on Roe’s situation and hoping that he gets it resolved quickly, and at the expense of either Ford or Electify America, because Ford truck batteries can run over $35,000, as The Western Journal has previous written.

That’s a big repair bill for a vehicle with only 10,000 miles on it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




'What?' - Don Lemon Shocks Stephen Colbert, Claims CNN Was Never Liberal
Ford Electric Truck Owner Hears 'Loud Pop' at Charging Station - Then His Worst Nightmare Happens
Alert: Majority of NATO Nations 'Tapped Out' After Arming Ukraine
Biden's Former 'Disinformation Czar' Registers as Foreign Agent, Here's Where She Is Now
White House Roasted for 'Unbelievably Weak' Statement on Uprising in China: 'This Is Not a Rebuke'
See more...

Conversation