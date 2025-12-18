Ford Pays a $19.5 Billion Price After Realizing it Fell for Biden's EV Scam

Two things to get out of the way right off the bat:

This writer is not a car expert. Even non-car experts could see how foolish the mass push for electric vehicles was.

In terms of both customer demand and production cost, the giant push for an all-EV transition has always felt hackneyed and shortsighted.

The administration of former President Joe Biden put quite a few of its figurative eggs in the EV basket, under the larger mission goal of lessening U.S. emissions and helping the environment.

The Biden administration offered unsustainable subsidization to producers and consumers to try and prop up a market for EVs, but even that wasn’t enough for their dreams to be visualized.

And, now that those subsidies have been stripped away by President Donald Trump and his administration, it’s the car manufacturers who are left footing the bill.

That includes Ford Motors.

According to CNBC, Ford “expects to record about $19.5 billion in special items related to a restructuring of its business priorities and a pullback in its all-electric vehicle investments.”

For those who don’t speak corporate jargon, this is Ford’s way of letting investors and shareholders know that it expects to accrue an additional $19.5 billion in one-time or unusual costs.

Based on the figures and the general EV pullback, it’s now readily apparent that the country simply was not ready for the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Despite that seemingly common-sense knowledge, it’s clear now that multiple car manufacturing titans bought into the Biden lie hook, line, and sinker.

Seriously, think of how deeply embedded petroleum-fueled vehicles are in society. It would take generations — not years, not decades — to fully transition to an all-EV system.

And yet, the Biden administration saw fit to put its thumb on the scale to convince these manufacturers to abandon what they do well in favor of something the government wanted.

Now, those very same companies are paying a very heavy price.

Alas, Ford wasn’t getting much sympathy on social media:

Shocker! Building vehicles customers don’t want is a failed strategy. — Marty Rosa (@martinfrosa) December 16, 2025

“Shocker! Building vehicles customers don’t want is a failed strategy,” one biting response to the Wall Street Journal report read.

Other comments noted that the EV push, in and of itself, wasn’t an issue, but rather the insistence on a 100 percent-electric model:

So @Toyota was right when they said they weren’t going all in on EV and we’re relying on gas hybrid vehicles. — Marc Morgan (@MARCM0RGAN) December 15, 2025

Ford and other auto manufacturers who bought the Biden administration’s lies and exaggerations are now forced to change direction and move away from EVs — at great expense.

And this is exactly why the government shouldn’t meddle in the market and try to artificially pick winners and losers.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.