Ford Recalls 119,000 Vehicles Over Potentially Dangerous Defect

Multiple Ford vehicles are being recalled to fix a problem with engine block heaters in several specific models.

The recall involves some 2016-2018 Focus, 2019 Explorer and 2024 Explorer vehicles, as well as certain 2013-2018 Focus, 2013-2019 Escape, and 2015-2016 MKC vehicles equipped with a two-liter engines, according to CBS News.

About 119,000 vehicles are subject to the recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford recalls 119K US vehicles over issue that could cause fire https://t.co/MYijg3zMso pic.twitter.com/g9WoaVpYAs — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) January 21, 2026

The agency warned owners not to plug the engine block heater in until after the flaw in the part is fixed.

However, that is not likely to be until after winter has passed. The NHTSA said that while the replacement is free, owners will not receive official notification of the problem until Feb. 13, with final notifications to arrive in April.

“In the affected vehicles, the engine block heater may develop a coolant leak through its element pins which could cause a resistive short circuit while the engine block heater system is plugged in,” an NHTSA notice on some of the recalled vehicles said.

“A short circuit in the engine block heater increases the risk of an underhood fire. The risk of underhood fire is increased when the block heater is plugged into a 110-volt electrical supply without a functional circuit breaker or Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) power outlet,” the document said.

Ford is recalling more than 119,000 vehicles in the U.S. after a potential issue with engine block heaters that could increase the risk of a fire. The recall affects several Ford and Lincoln models, with owners advised not to use the heaters until repairs are made. pic.twitter.com/VXFICS6lDo — FOX21 News (@FOX21News) January 21, 2026

The notice said that “block heater solder joints may develop cracks around the element base which allow coolant to infiltrate into the block heater to cord interface.”

“Evaporation of this coolant leaves behind electrically conductive salt deposits. Over time, these deposits accumulate, forming a salt bridge or corroding electrical connections, which could establish a path to ground and may result in a resistive short circuit,” the notice said.

Owners whose vehicles experience this problem “may notice coolant spots on the driveway or garage floor, a loss of cabin heat, powertrain unit overheating, or a warning indicator for a low coolant level.”

“Additionally, the condition can cause heat damage to the block heater electrical wiring and connector and the customer may notice an odor or smoke,” the notice said.

The notice said that Ford began investigating the issue in January 2025, and that in February, a vehicle damaged by a fire was investigated.

The report said that as of September, 46 vehicles had been documented with the defect, with most of them in Canada.

A companion report said 12 vehicles were reported damaged due to the defect.

Ford said no injuries were reported due to the defect.

