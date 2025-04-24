Foreign Government Helping 'Facilitate' Tren de Aragua Crime Wave in America: FBI

A chilling new FBI assessment has revealed that some Venezuelan government officials are likely facilitating the migration of Tren de Aragua gang members into the United States, aiming to undermine public safety as a means of destabilization.

The report, shared exclusively with Fox News, underscores a disturbing foreign interference plot targeting American communities.

According to the FBI, certain officials within the regime of President Nicolas Maduro are using Tren de Aragua as proxies to advance their agenda.

The gang, known for its violent transnational operations, has expanded its reach into the U.S. amid the mass migration of Venezuelans fleeing the country’s economic and political collapse.

The FBI’s findings point to a deliberate strategy by the Venezuelan government to exploit America’s borders.

A senior administration official told Fox News Digital that these actions align with the Maduro regime’s broader goal of destabilizing not just the U.S., but also countries like Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia.

Tren de Aragua’s criminal activities in the U.S. are extensive and brutal. A recent Justice Department indictment charged 27 members or associates of the gang with racketeering, narcotics trafficking, sex trafficking, robbery, and firearms offenses, highlighting the severity of their operations.

The gang’s tactics are ruthless. They’ve been linked to murders, shootings, and the trafficking of young Venezuelan women into commercial sex work.

They’ve also targeted small businesses with robbery and extortion, often using a signature pink powdery drug called “tusi” as their calling card.

In March, the Trump administration took decisive action by designating Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization. This reclassification reflects the gang’s growing threat and the U.S. government’s commitment to dismantling their operations.

🚨Breaking: 27 Tren de Aragua gang members were arrested yesterday in New York City. “Every member of TDA should be on the run because the Trump administration is committed to removing every single member of TDA and MS-13 from this country.” pic.twitter.com/jNeYOF3ELC — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 23, 2025

President Donald Trump, upon taking office, also designated several other migrant gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, signaling a hard-line stance against transnational crime.

The move has been praised by law enforcement as a necessary step to protect American communities.

The FBI report warned that within the next six to 18 months, Venezuelan officials may escalate their efforts, leveraging Tren de Aragua to target Venezuelan diaspora members in the U.S. who are vocal critics of the Maduro regime. This could include threats, abductions, and even killings.

Similar activities are expected to expand across South America, according to the FBI. The report’s findings align with sentiments from multiple intelligence assessments across various agencies, a senior official noted.

The Justice Department’s Operation Take Back America has been instrumental in combating this threat. The initiative, which marshals federal resources to target cartels and transnational criminal organizations, has led to significant arrests and prosecutions of Tren de Aragua members.

In New York alone, 21 of the 27 indicted Tren de Aragua members are in federal custody. The charges paint a grim picture of organized crime, including human smuggling, sex trafficking, and acts of violence to maintain control over victims.

The FBI assessment has sparked outrage among U.S. officials, who see this as a direct attack on American sovereignty. The Maduro regime’s actions are a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked foreign influence.

Critics have pointed to former President Joe Biden and his administration’s border policies as a contributing factor.

Lax enforcement allowed Tren de Aragua to establish a foothold in the U.S., creating an environment ripe for foreign destabilization.

The Trump administration’s response has been swift, with new policies aimed at closing these gaps.

From border security enhancements to targeting criminal networks, the current administration is fighting back against this threat, while the FBI continues to investigate the Tren de Aragua issue.

