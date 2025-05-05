Share
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters in Tokyo after a Japanese negotiator held ministerial talks at the White House regarding U.S. tariffs on April 17.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters in Tokyo after a Japanese negotiator held ministerial talks at the White House regarding U.S. tariffs on April 17. (Frank Robichon - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Foreign Government Threatens to Use $1 Trillion in US Treasury Holdings as Leverage in Trade Negotiations

 By Jack Davis  May 5, 2025 at 6:22am
A Japanese official issued a veiled threat amid trade talks with the Trump administration, then said the threat was merely a hypothetical conversation.

As with most foreign countries that do business with the United States, Japan has been in talks with Trump administration officials after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on imports. Some have called the tariffs a disaster for Japan.

On Friday, Japan’s finance minister said that Japan’s status as the largest holder of Treasury securities could be a tool in the talks, in what the Financial Times called a “rare baring of teeth by America’s closest ally in Asia.”

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato was asked whether Japan would continue to hold its position of not selling its Treasury notes. The U.S. Treasury issues notes to cover the cost of borrowing to keep the country operating.

“It does exist as a card,” Kato said.

Kato added, “Whether or not we use that card is a different decision.”

Are Trump’s tariffs working?

Japan’s official and private bond holders own $1.13 trillion of Treasury notes.

One commentator said Japan does not have to carry through on its threat to make it effective.

“This is a street fight: Promising not to use one of your strongest, most brutal weapons would be both naive and reckless,” said Nicholas Smith, chief Japan strategist at CLSA.

“You don’t need to use the weapon, just brandish it,” he said.

In a follow-up comment, Kato indicated that might just be Japan’s strategy.

“My comments were made in response to a question whether Japan could, as a bargaining tool in trade negotiations, explicitly reassure Washington it wouldn’t sell its Treasury holdings easily,” Kato said, according to Reuters.

Japan and the U.S. are in the midst of trade talks, with the key issue the imposition of tariffs on Japanese-made vehicles, according to Bloomberg.

Japan’s chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa has indicated a deal could be reached in June.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
