Foreign Leader Threatens to Conduct Election Interference Campaign Against Republicans in 2024

Mexico’s president has threatened to conduct an information campaign against the Republican Party in the build-up to the 2024 election.

According to Fox News, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he would launch an “information campaign” in the U.S. telling Hispanics and Mexicans not to vote for Republicans, owing to their calls for military action to be used to stop fentanyl smuggling across the border.

“Starting today we are going to start an information campaign for Mexicans who live and work in the United States and for all Hispanics to inform them of what we are doing in Mexico and how this initiative by the Republicans, in addition to being irresponsible, is an offense against the people of Mexico, a lack of respect for our independence, our sovereignty,” Lopez Obrador said.

“We are going to call for them not to vote for that party because it is interventionist, inhumane, hypocritical, and corrupt,” he continued saying that “not one vote” should be going to the Republicans from Hispanics or Mexicans.

This comes after four Americans went missing in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state after being caught in the crossfire between rival cartels. Two were killed and the other two were wounded.

In response, several Republican lawmakers have been calling for military action to curb the smuggling of fentanyl by cartels into the United States.

“We’re going to unleash the fury and might of the United States against these cartels,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday, per Fox News. “We’re going to destroy their business model and their lifestyle because our national security and the security of the United States as a whole depends on us taking decisive action.”

Graham clarified that he was not calling for an invasion of Mexico or action against the Mexican government, but rather targeted action against the cartels who are poisoning Americans.

Make no mistake, this is a chilling announcement from Lopez Obrador. It runs uncomfortably close to election interference by a foreign government.

Mexico is already saddled with a reputation of corruption and being dangerous, so while this may not be surprising to some, that doesn’t mean the United States government can idly stand by and let this happen. Mexico needs to be held accountable if this information campaign moves forward. Period.

During the Trump presidency, the Democrats relentlessly complained that the Russian government had interfered in the 2016 election in order to get Trump elected, despite the fact that no evidence was ever found to prove that.

Now, we have the head of a foreign government openly calling for, effectively, election interference against the Republican Party, and so far, the Democrats have remained completely silent.

Lopez Obrador also needs to understand that Republicans are not aiming to take any action against the Mexican people or Mexican independence but rather measures to protect American citizens from criminals.

Perhaps if Lopez Obrador and his government had taken a firmer stance on dealing with the cartels, they would not have Republicans calling for military action against them.

At the same time, however, the fentanyl crisis doesn’t fall exclusively at the feet of Mexico or cartels. The Biden administration needs to plug up the southern border. The president’s open border policies are allowing these criminal cartels to cross into the United States and put Americans at risk.

The Biden administration can no longer afford to sit by and do nothing, they need to seal the border in order to ensure the safety and security of all Americans.

They then need to make sure that Mexico is held accountable for any possible election interference, as that threatens our own sovereignty.

