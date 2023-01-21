Parler Share
Michael Moussa Adamo, minister of foreign affairs for Gabon, attends a UN Security Council ministerial debate at UN headquarters in New York on May 19, 2022.
Michael Moussa Adamo, minister of foreign affairs for Gabon, attends a UN Security Council ministerial debate at UN headquarters in New York on May 19, 2022. (Andrea Renault - AFP / Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Dies Suddenly After Suffering Heart Attack in Middle of Top-Level Meeting

 By Jack Davis  January 21, 2023 at 10:02am
The foreign minister of the African nation of Gabon died Friday.

Gabon, an American ally, is a former French colony on the west coast of Africa and lies along the equator.

Michael Moussa Adamo died due to a heart attack, President Ali Bongo said in a statement.

According to Reuters, citing three government sources it did not name, Adamo, 62, was in a meeting with other government ministers when he was stricken.

“He sat down at the start of the Council of Ministers and started to feel bad,” AFP reported, according to Morocco World News.

A government statement said Adamo was taken to a hospital but died, Reuters reported.

“He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I could always count,” Bongo said in a post on Twitter.

Adamo was originally a TV personality, according to CBS News. He became Bongo’s chief of staff in 2000 when Bongo was Gabon’s defense minister.

Adamo served as Gabon’s ambassador to the United States from 2011 to 2020, later becoming defense minister and then foreign minister.

In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. Embassy in Gabon offered “sincere condolences on the sudden, tragic passing of Gabonese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Michael Moussa-Adamo.”

“As Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, and as Gabon’s Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Moussa-Adamo was a close friend of the United States, and a strong supporter of closer ties between our two countries. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues. May he rest in peace,” the statement said.

This week, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, visited Gabon, according to U.S. Africa Command.

“Our enduring relationship with Gabon helps support regional and maritime security in the Atlantic. … We’re grateful for our strong and evolving partnership here, and the continued cooperation to help strengthen security in the region for years to come,” Langley said.

Langley noted that the nations conduct joint training exercises.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
