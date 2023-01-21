The foreign minister of the African nation of Gabon died Friday.

Gabon, an American ally, is a former French colony on the west coast of Africa and lies along the equator.

Michael Moussa Adamo died due to a heart attack, President Ali Bongo said in a statement.

According to Reuters, citing three government sources it did not name, Adamo, 62, was in a meeting with other government ministers when he was stricken.

“He sat down at the start of the Council of Ministers and started to feel bad,” AFP reported, according to Morocco World News.

Oh Lord!!!Michaël Moussa Adamo my brother and friend, May The Good Lord poor on you His mercy and have you by his side. My deepest sympathy and unwavering support to His love one and family at this time of sorrow. My sincere condolences to people of #Gabon. @PresidenceGA pic.twitter.com/QRIFBSRJe3 — Robert Dussey (@rdussey) January 20, 2023

A government statement said Adamo was taken to a hospital but died, Reuters reported.

“He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I could always count,” Bongo said in a post on Twitter.

Adamo was originally a TV personality, according to CBS News. He became Bongo’s chief of staff in 2000 when Bongo was Gabon’s defense minister.

Adamo served as Gabon’s ambassador to the United States from 2011 to 2020, later becoming defense minister and then foreign minister.

In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. Embassy in Gabon offered “sincere condolences on the sudden, tragic passing of Gabonese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Michael Moussa-Adamo.”

“As Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, and as Gabon’s Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Moussa-Adamo was a close friend of the United States, and a strong supporter of closer ties between our two countries. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues. May he rest in peace,” the statement said.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Moussa Adamo, Foreign Minister of Gabon🇬🇦. My condolences to his family and friends, and the Government of Gabon. pic.twitter.com/XY5l5zGO1Z — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) January 20, 2023

This week, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, visited Gabon, according to U.S. Africa Command.

“Our enduring relationship with Gabon helps support regional and maritime security in the Atlantic. … We’re grateful for our strong and evolving partnership here, and the continued cooperation to help strengthen security in the region for years to come,” Langley said.

Langley noted that the nations conduct joint training exercises.

