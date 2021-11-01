Foreign News Laughs at Biden: He 'Needs a Retirement Home and a Warm Bowl of Soup'

As President Joe Biden continues to make public blunders nearly every time he speaks, the United States is losing respect on the world stage. In order to see this happen in real time, you just need to turn on a foreign news channel.

Last week on Sky News Australia, Rita Panahi was hosting “The Friday Showdown.” On the show, she jokingly dubbed one of her segments “What in God’s name is Joe Biden trying to say?”

Panahi went on to show two videos of bizarre blunders that occurred just last week.

First, Biden said during a speech about infrastructure that a computer spoke to him.

Biden: “As one computer said, if you’re on the train, and they say Portal Bridge, you know you better make other plans…” pic.twitter.com/G4T1wX8Qdl — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 25, 2021

Later in the week, Biden slurred his words to the point they were indiscernible while speaking at a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

After showing the clips, Panahi gave her own take on Biden, and she did not pull any punches.

Are you concerned about America's image on the world stage under Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (4199 Votes) No: 1% (39 Votes)

“This man needs a retirement home and a warm bowl of soup, not access to the nuclear codes,” she said. “When he’s not making a fool of himself misreading auto-cues, Biden is making utterly incomprehensible decisions that further weaken the U.S.”

To support this second point, Panahi brought up a Thursday article from The Wall Street Journal in which the outlet reported Biden planned to give about $450,000 per person to immigrant families who were separated at the border under former President Donald Trump.

“Of course, the Biden administration has completely lost control of the southern border with more than 200,000 illegal immigrants encountered crossing a month — and that’s the ones encountered,” Panahi said.

She continued by saying Biden’s inability to even speak clearly proves he is completely unqualified to deal with this crisis or any others facing America.

“The man is in need of a lie down, a pudding, time with his grandchildren. He has no business being in the White House,” she said.







This video from Sky News Australia should be concerning to Americans for a couple of reasons.

First, Panahi raised some legitimate concerns about this president’s ability to lead the country.

Anyone who has been watching the news knows that Biden’s gaffes are both frequent and troubling. As America faces a mounting list of problems, it is fair to wonder whether Biden has the mental or physical capacity to address them.

Second, even if you do believe Biden is fit to be president, the fact is that optics also matter. When Biden continues to slur his words and say things that make absolutely no sense, it weakens America’s image.

The United States holds itself as the most powerful nation in the world, yet news outlets thousands of miles away are mocking its leader. That is not a recipe for success.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.