Foreign News Ridicules Biden for What He Did After School Shooting: 'Embarrassing' for Free World

It happened again. A Joe Biden failure made a terrible situation worse.

Audrey Hale took six innocent lives at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennesee, on Monday before the police ended her murderous rampage.

After that tragic event, when Americans could use some steady leadership, President Biden stepped up to the podium and once more created a story about his own apparent cognitive decline.

While the U.S. establishment media are still all in on trying to cover up Biden’s incompetence, some foreign news sources were much more candid about Biden’s humiliating missteps.

In the tense aftermath of the mass shooting, Fox News cut to Biden in the White House, expecting an official presidential comment. Instead, the rambling remarks with which he led were beyond inappropriate.

It was as if Biden did not know what he was there to discuss. The president defaulted into his tired stump speech mode, making little lame quips.

“My name is Joe Biden,” he said. “I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband, and I eat Jeni’s ice cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not.”

Being Biden, he also had to creep on some children too. “And who are those good-looking kids back there?” he asked.

At the sight of the children, the president bit his lip and pumped his fist. At least they were too far away from him to touch.

Such light banter right after a horrific crime demonstrated Biden had zero empathy for the victims of the shooting and their families.







The clearly shocked Fox News hosts intervened and cut away from the shameful audio.

The anchor, Sandra Smith said, “John, we’ll jump back in here. Considering the moment, the school shooting that just happened, left three children dead, three adults dead, shooter’s dead and we were told he would be addressing this off the top.”

Fox’s John Roberts agreed with her it was “rather surprising.”

“I thought that a somber President Biden would have come to the podium here and addressed the school shooting,” he said.

Some of the foreign media were less restrained in calling out Biden’s bizarre tone.

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi shared the clip and added her own more caustic commentary. While acknowledging Biden did eventually address the shooting, Panahi spoke of Biden missing “the gravity of the situation.”

“Jokes about ice cream and good-looking kids in the audience?” she said, aghast.

Contributor Kosha Gada added, “Talk about being, being out of it. It’s almost as if he missed, like he literally missed the memo.”

“He needs so much direction,” Panahi said.

Rowen Dean, another Sky News host, summarized the risks involved with Biden’s buffoonery.

“The president of the United States is the leader of the Free World, and it’s beyond embarrassing, it’s beyond a joke,” Dean said. “We have seen what has happened under Joe Biden’s watch. He’s clearly on the path to some kind of senility. He’s clearly not often there, and this does have repercussions. We’ve seen the repercussions throughout the world.”







As an example, he described how Biden’s catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal emboldened Russia and China.

Meanwhile, former British politician Nigel Farage analyzed Biden’s abilities on “Paul Murray Live.”

While acknowledging “we should be angry” at Biden’s lack of decorum, Farage said, “you can’t be angry at somebody whose mental faculties suggest he should not be holding any senior position at all, let alone as leader of the Free World.

“This guy is mentally incapacitated. He should not be there. So really, in some ways, I almost pity him rather than anger.”







Even those outside of the United States see how bad Biden has become, and they are more willing to talk about it openly than the American establishment media.

The U.S. president looks pathetic on the world stage. He is now being humiliated by foreign commentators.

When Biden needed to display strength and inspiration, he didn’t. Instead, he served up an insult to all those mourning, disrespect for the lives lost, and another example that America is without a functional chief executive.

