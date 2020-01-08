Foreign Policy Expert Admits to CNN That Iran Situation Is 'Win for Trump'

Foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump and the United States notched a win against Iran in the recent exchange of hostilities between the two countries.

“There’s no ‘mission accomplished’ moment, God forbid. No one should be taking victory laps here,” Bremmer said, according to The Hill. “But this is a win for Trump. And it’s clear that it is.”

Bremmer — who is president of the Eurasia Group and an adjunct professor at the Columbia University School of International Public Affairs — added that “Iran is weaker today than it was when Trump became president.”

Regarding Iran’s Tuesday night missile strikes against two Iraqi bases housing American troops, the policy expert said, “Their response has been the minimum possible military engagement against the Americans.”

“That is wildly de-escalatory,” Bremmer argued.

The Iranian attack was in response to the U.S. taking out Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

“The United States has killed the head of Iran’s military in the Cabinet and the response has been, you know, virtually nothing,” Bremmer said.

“There’s a real opportunity for diplomacy if Trump wants it and is capable of taking it,” he said. “But for now, let’s be clear, this is a much more powerful United States showing the Iranians that you are not going to come after the U.S. directly.”

Bremmer contended that the president is now in a position of strength to push for a new Iranian nuclear deal, which would likely include an agreement that would not end after a set number of years, as well an improved inspection regime, and address Tehran’s ballistic missile development.

The professor also tweeted Wednesday, “I’m far from a Trump supporter. But impossible not to call Iran outcome a win for US president and a big opportunity going forward.”

I’m far from a Trump supporter. But impossible not to call Iran outcome a win for US president and a big opportunity going forward. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 8, 2020

James Carafano — a national security expert with the Heritage Foundation and adjunct professor at Georgetown University — agrees with Bremmer’s assessment.

“Trump clearly emerges from this last round of confrontation the winner,” Carafano told The Western Journal.

“The administration has not backed off its maximum pressure strategy at all, and the longer it remains in place, the more the regime is isolated; the weaker the economy; the more internal domestic discord; the more the surrogates are undercut; the more support the U.S. has in the region — the more the regime is humiliated that it is powerless to break the American stranglehold,” he explained.

Carafano tweeted Wednesday, “Taking out the world’s most notorious terrorist seems like a fair trade for [Iran] wasting 15 short-range ballistic missiles.”

Taking out the world’s most notorious terrorist seems like a fair trade for wasting 15 short-range ballistic missiles — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) January 8, 2020

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday night, Carafano characterized Iran’s missile strikes as a “massive fireworks demonstration.”

Trump addressed Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes in remarks from the White House on Wednesday.

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” the president said. “We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damages were sustained at our military bases.”

He added, “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned.”

